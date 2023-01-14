As Ohio State forward Cam Thiesing banged a loose puck past sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo just 18 seconds into Saturday’s game, the Michigan hockey team looked destined to repeat Friday night’s blowout loss. Its defense looked discombobulated, it struggled to enter the offensive zone and the Wolverines shot themselves in the paw repeatedly.

Yet by overcoming that adversity, they trotted off home ice with a major Big Ten win.

Despite numerous miscues that threatened its control of the game, Michigan (13-8-1 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) outlasted Ohio State (15-8-1, 8-6), 4-2. Flipping Friday’s script on its head, the Wolverines battled hard to overcome self-inflicted wounds.

“We had two turnovers and they scored right away on a bad angle goal,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “Right away it would have been easy to … get down on ourselves and feel bad for ourselves. And guys stepped up, I think that was probably the coolest thing.”

Even so, the Wolverines continuously put themselves in positions where they had to step up to those challenges. From the immediate deficit to their four unforced penalties throughout the game, they could never create separation from a hungry Buckeyes team.

That was especially true midway through the first period when sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards took a game misconduct ejection for elbowing a Buckeyes skater. In essentially a must-win game, Michigan had just five defensemen at its disposal the rest of the game. Even more so, they stared down a long penalty kill that threatened to unhinge their progress.

But every time they faced a gut check, the Wolverines found their mettle.

When they battled a 1-0 deficit, sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich wired a patented wrister off the pipe to tie it. Then they killed off every penalty thereafter, managing to avoid catastrophic Ohio State goals despite what looked like numerous freebies. Even during the five-minute major, they turned it into a positive as sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott potted the 2-1 goal during a 4-on-4 sequence.

It was a night and day performance compared to Friday’s effort.

“We’re in the second half now and we’re in must-win games every game,” freshman forward Rutger McGroarty said postgame. “… The guys didn’t let last night affect them, we just looked at the film from last night and came ready to play.”

Still, those mistakes continued throughout the game, allowing the Buckeyes to lurk in uncomfortable proximity. Even when the Wolverines stacked numerous positive shifts, they couldn’t quite put the game away.

That showed in the second period, when a too many men penalty put them squarely on their heels. But just like the Wolverines did all game, they responded with a big kill. One part luck and one part skill, they knocked the puck out of passing lanes and absorbed shots like sponges.

By the time freshman forward Gavin Brindley scored off a rebound — putting Michigan up 3-1 — it found itself in the driver’s seat. Instead of letting their mistakes define them, the Wolverines rose from them.

In the game’s final frame, Ohio State pressed hard to even the score. It blanked Michigan in shots for 11 minutes, using possession dominance to score midway through the period. Defenseman Mason Lohrei slipped a shot through Portillo’s five hole, putting its control of the game in jeopardy.

But by once again digging deep in the face of adversity, the Wolverines survived.

“The guys just keep fighting the fight, and they keep pushing forward,” Naurato said. “And when we do that we’re a really good team, and hopefully they gain some more belief in each other and themselves and they deserve it.”

They forced the puck out of their zone and protected the one-goal lead in a way they’ve lacked at times this season. Capitalizing on an untimely Buckeyes penalty, McGroarty sniped a cross-crease, power play goal to seal the win.

Whereas the Wolverines’ mistakes burned them before, they found a way to put out those fires on Saturday. And as they battle for position inside a stacked Big Ten, those gutsy wins can make all the difference.