ALLENTOWN, Pa. — There’s an old adage that when the postseason rolls around, experience wins out. That when it gets down to the nitty-gritty, the seniors who’ve seen the moment before step up and keep their teams moving forward.

But what about when those seniors don’t have quite as much postseason experience? Or even one game, to be exact?

Well, for the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team, that didn’t matter much in Friday’s 11-1 win over No. 4 seed Colgate. Senior forwards Nick Granowicz and Eric Ciccolini — both playing in their first ever NCAA Tournament game — scored the Wolverines’ first two goals, spurring the offensive onslaught.

“It’s great for those guys to get some confidence, to have success or to put up some points,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “It’s great going into the next game.”

It’s not fair to say that Ciccolini and Granowicz lack experience in the big moments. After four years with Michigan, both have seen their fair share of highs, lows and make-or-break games — even if they didn’t always play in them.

But not in March. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament during their freshman season. Then, internal COVID issues forced the Wolverines to pull out of it in their sophomore year. Last season, neither played in Michigan’s three Tournament games. As a result, neither Ciccolini nor Granowitz had ever seen the limelight of college hockey’s biggest stage.

And yet, watching them score the Wolverines’ first two goals on Friday, they looked as calm as ever.

In the first period, when shot after shot bounced off Raiders goaltender Carter Gylander to maintain the early scoreless tie, Michigan easily could have given into frustration. Instead, though, Granowicz kept crashing the net, bursting into the slot to flick a pass from sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes into the net.

“(Granowicz) is one of those guys that does everything right,” sophomore forward Mark Estapa said. “He gets pucks deep, he goes to work. That doesn’t always get recognized, but it’s great to see.”

Under the bright lights, Granowicz played a familiar game — even if those lights were unfamiliar to him. So did Ciccolini, placing himself in the exact right spot to start the Wolverines’ seven-goal second period on a rebound try.

“To have your seniors score is always amazing,” freshman forward Adam Fantilli said. “Y’know, we love those guys, and we always want the best for them.”

Of course, their performance goes past the scoring. At this point in the season, the seniors who have been in the Tournament before are expected to guide the younger players seeing it for the first time. But given that Ciccolini and Granowicz haven’t exactly been here before, it seems hard to grasp that they could so seamlessly lead those that might be looking for some experience to lend a hand.

But to Granowicz, it all just comes back to playing “the right way,” big stage or small. After four years, that method is ingrained in his system.

“We want to beat other teams on our line changes,” Granowicz said. “We want to limit our turnovers on the blue lines, play in their zone, don’t play in ours. Just keep things simple, especially in big games where nerves can sometimes get high.”

That’s where Granowicz and Ciccolini’s experience comes through. Because even if it’s a different tournament or a bigger stage, they’ve still practiced controlling their nerves over and over again. With both players’ game totals inching ever closer to the century mark these days, it’s an art that they’ve mastered as much as anyone else on Michigan.

It’s still possible that just like the freshmen, it was a bit hard for Ciccolini and Granowicz to adjust to the NCAA Tournament when they’re also playing in it for the first time. Just like the freshmen, they just played in their first NCAA Tournament game and will play in their second Sunday.

But from watching how they handled the big moment Friday, you’d think they’ve each played 20.