COLUMBUS — The No. 4 Michigan hockey team put on a penalty kill clinic on Thursday, fending off four of four — including an entire five minute major penalty.

But the positives end right about there.

Despite the Wolverines’ short-handed units refusing to fold under pressure, their detrimental discipline issues reared their head once more, sinking Michigan’s chances en route to a 4-3 Big Ten loss against No. 10 Ohio State. Playing shorthanded for a quarter of the game meant the Wolverines struggled to find consistent footing.

“I’d say the number one way to kill penalties is staying out of the box,” sophomore forward Mark Estapa said. “But it’s definitely good to kill them off when we do take those penalties.”

Estapa’s point is salient. Although Michigan can pride itself on shutting down the Buckeyes’ 21st-ranked power play unit on one hand, the Wolverines — and any team — operate better when they can put five men on the ice. Michigan’s 78.3% penalty-kill will see a statistical bump in its effectiveness from the game, but that’s a mere consolation prize for a team that is currently fighting for the second seed in the deadlocked Big Ten.

Thursday night though, the Wolverines’ time on the penalty kill meant less for their defensive woes and more for their offensive inefficiency.

Throughout the night, Ohio State’s vicious forecheck and smothering backcheck left Michigan’s offense grasping at straws. The Wolverines’ first goal came with less than two minutes left in the first period. It was their third shot on net to that point. Even during 5-on-5 play, Michigan struggled — let alone on the penalty kill.

The fact of the matter is, it’s hard to play with fewer players on the ice. While players often pride themselves on successful penalty-kills as momentous fuel, it isn’t always the case.

“It should give us momentum to do such a good job on the kill,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “(We) kept them off the board (and got) a lot of good clears, blocked shots.”

On Thursday, it wasn’t enough. Even after regaining full strength, the Wolverines couldn’t use that to build momentum and find their footing.

After successfully killing freshman defenseman Seamus Casey’s five minute major for face masking, Michigan had a prime chance to strike back. Instead, sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards collected a high-sticking minor of his own, sending the Wolverines back on the disadvantage. In the moments where Michigan had chances to capitalize on their penalty-kill successes, it repeatedly got in its own way.

Later in the night, after a hooking penalty by freshman forward TJ Hughes put Michigan down a man amid a 3-3 tie game, the same issues persisted. The Wolverines’ special teams stood tall once more, but the damage began to wear on them. Michigan ceded numerous opportunities at even-strength, reeling as it tried to recuperate. Another chance for momentum shifting play fell flat.

The Wolverines didn’t land a shot on the Buckeyes’ net for another three minutes.

“We didn’t get enough pucks on net,” Naurato said. “We had like three goals on eight shots. We just got to get more on goal.”

Michigan finished with 17 shots on the night — tied for its lowest on the season since their shutout loss to Penn State Nov. 4.

After skating into Columbus Thursday night on a seven-game win streak, the seemingly unstoppable force of the Wolverines met an immovable object — they simply got outplayed.

Michigan can point to a winning penalty-kill Thursday night, but can’t say the same for its ability to capitalize off of it.