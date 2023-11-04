MADISON — In a sea of red at the Kohl Center Friday night, the No. 4 Michigan hockey team entered No. 5 Wisconsin’s home ready for a battle with the Badgers.

And a battle it certainly received.

In a firewagon game of hockey — one that saw each team score and relinquish the lead on several occasions — the Wolverines (5-3-1 overall, 1-1-1 Big Ten) ultimately ended up on the wrong side of this battle, falling 5-4 to Wisconsin (8-1-0, 3-0 Big Ten) by the game’s end.

Michigan spent the majority of its time in the offensive zone to start the game, yet this did not translate into results. Instead of taking the lead early, the Wolverines struggled with puck management near their defensive zone, allowing the Badgers the chance to jump out in front.

Five minutes into the first period the Wolverines failed to get the puck in deep, sending Wisconsin flying the other way. With an unmarked man on the wing, the Badgers buried it to secure the early 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin could have built on this momentum early on, but Michigan remained poised and continued to fight for scoring opportunities in the offensive zone.

Such hard work eventually paid off. Seven minutes after the Badgers took the 1-0 lead, sophomore forward Frank Nazar worked hard down low to create an opportunity near the net. He then fed the puck on a silver platter to freshman forward Garrett Schifsky who rifled it past the Wisconsin goalie to even the score.

Despite giving up these breaks, Michigan did not let the Badgers run away with the game early on. Instead, the Wolverines learned from their mistakes and turned their weaknesses into strengths.

Throughout the second period, Michigan generated a series of back-to-back odd-man rushes that put pressure on the Wisconsin defense. Nazar and freshman forward Tanner Rowe earned breakaway opportunities during the period. Although neither player capitalized on the opportunity, putting pressure on the Badgers’ defense paved the way for a goal later in the period.

After a diving play by Marshall Warren in the defensive zone, Schifsky controlled possession and skated it the length of the ice. In a developing 2-on-1 play for the Wolverines, Schifsky fired the puck on net just in time for Nazar to put away the rebound.

After trailing for the first half of the game, Michigan took control for the first time all night, leading 3-2. A score change that reflects the mentality shift the Wolverines underwent at this point in the game.

A shift that did not last very long.

The Wolverines could not remain disciplined on defense for long enough to hold off the Badgers, relinquishing several powerplay opportunities and goals in critical moments of the game.

With penalty kills at the end of the second period and the end of the third period, Michigan saw its 4-2 lead evaporate as it ultimately could not keep Wisconsin off the board for three unanswered goals.

By allowing these goals, the Wolverines demonstrated that they could not overcome their defensive woes in the end, allowing the Badgers to defend their barn-turned-battlefield in the end.