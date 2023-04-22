Freshman defenseman Tyler Duke may be leaving his native state of Ohio, but it’s a homecoming nonetheless.

On Saturday, Duke transferred to the No. 3 Michigan hockey team, leaving Ohio State in favor of Michigan coach Brandon Naurato’s burgeoning hockey program — and one other small facet:

His brother, sophomore forward Dylan Duke.

In addition to a little brotherly love, Tyler brings a much-needed assurance to Michigan’s blue line. A feisty defenseman, Tyler plays a two-way style that resonates on both ends of the ice. Logging 52 shots and 12 total points through 40 games of his freshman season for the Buckeyes, Tyler always made his presence known.

A presence the Wolverines hope will spark a defensive core losing key contributors during this offseason.

The 200-foot game isn’t his only claim to fame, though. Tyler brings valued playoff experience, having been eliminated by Quinnipiac during Ohio State’s run in the Bridgeport Regional. Moreover, Tyler was a plus-four player during the Buckeyes’ playoff run, despite a 4-1 loss to the Bobcats.

Tyler brings a level of fire that Naurato and Michigan will certainly enjoy. A physical player, the younger Duke’s 5-foot-9 frame has never once limited his ability to engage in the extracurricular activities of the sport. Described as a vocal advocate for his teammates, past and now presently for the Wolverines, Tyler will undoubtedly have an outsized role at Michigan.

However, at times teams can also feel the negative weight of that aggression. The Wolverines are certainly familiar with the 17 penalty minutes Tyler logged against them across five contests this prior season. One of which, a five minute major for kneeing, may have left a sour taste.

Nevertheless, all will have to be forgotten for Michigan as Tyler reunites with big brother Dylan for at least one more upcoming season. A homecoming, which already has both excited for what is to come.

Formerly fateful rivals on the ice, the addition of Tyler Duke to the Wolverines not only bolsters a blue line in need, but adds a little brotherly love in the process.