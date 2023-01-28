Entering Friday night’s matchup with No. 6 Penn State (18-8-1 overall, 7-8-1 Big Ten), the No. 7 Michigan hockey team (15-9-1, 7-8) had a trend that it needed to buck.

Since late October, the Wolverines had fallen into an imperfect rhythm. In each series they’d done the exact same thing. They came out slow, emerging winless in the first game, and subsequently turned it around to win the second.

But on Friday however, just a month away from the postseason and playing catch up in the Big Ten standings with a major opportunity to pick up ground, Michigan needed to reverse that trend.

And with a hard fought resounding 7-3 win over the Nittany Lions on the strength of a crafty, relentless offensive effort, Michigan gave itself a chance to build momentum at a critical juncture.

From very early on, Penn State’s offensive strategy was clear. The Nittany Lions pushed the puck wide, played the corners and fired any and all possible shots at the net. The result was that Penn State racked up a shockingly high 53 shots. Despite that total, their strategy only effectively contained Michigan in the first five minutes.

Five minutes into the first period however, freshman defenseman Seamus Casey swung low, faked right, pivoted left towards the net and whipped a puck into the slot. Lost is a cluster of bodies, the puck pinballed for a few moments before landing on the stick of freshman forward Jackson Hallum who fired it into the back of the net to put Michigan up a goal early.

Hallum’s goal was indicative of the Wolverines’ offensive strategy, a mixture of beauty, skating and just getting to the front of the net. Three minutes later, the process worked again on the powerplay as sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes fed the puck to freshman forward Adam Fantilli in the slot, where he ripped it home.

Entering the second period up 2-0, Michigan’s offense was a reverse image of Penn State’s. The Nittany Lions had opted for a high volume of low danger shots. The Wolverines had gone for and slower play but more dangerous chances, and through the first period, they were better off for it.

Following a five minute major and game misconduct from senior defenseman Jay Keranen, Michigan faltered for the first time, surrendering a goal to forward Xander Lamppa on a quick facoff goal. But the Wolverines looked hungry, diving for pucks at both ends of the ice, and constantly knocking on Penn State’s door.

They finally got two responses in rapid succession, both on plays made by Fantilli. Fantilli first fed freshman forward a puck at the top of the circles halfway through the period, and just a minute later Fantilli put another pass on Gavin Brindley’s stick in the same position, neither McGroarty, nor Brindley missed. The Nittany Lions bounced back though as Lamppa tapped one in minutes later on a miscue from Seamus Casey left the puck unattended on the right post to send both teams into the locker room tied 4-2.

The rest of the game played out exactly how the first 40 had. Penn State threw the kitchen sink at Michigan goalie Erik Portillo, and Michigan bided its time. But once again, the slower, more deliberate pace favored the Wolverines.

With two minutes left and their net empty, the Nittany Lions spent minutes in Michigan’s end, firing shot after shot at Portillo. But it didn’t matter, because the puck popped out, Fantilli stormed up the ice, and took advantage of the opportunity given to him. Luke Hughes added another full ice empty netter with a minute left, and then Penn State and Michigan both got ones back with 40 seconds before the score settled at 7-3.

The Wolverines were outshot by nearly 30 on a night when they desperately needed a win, but it didn’t portend problems. Because it didn’t come down to volume — it came down to quality.