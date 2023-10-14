AMHERST, Mass. — Spending 12 minutes in the penalty box is less than ideal for any team trying to win a hockey game.

On Friday, both the No. 6 Michigan hockey team and Massachusetts took six penalties, but it was the Wolverines who were able to overcome them and take control of the game.

It took Michigan (2-1 overall) until halfway through the first period to assemble the pieces of its gameplan, but once it did, it never relinquished control. The Wolverines peppered the UMass (1-1) goal with shot after shot and protected their own net with precise passing and blocking en route to a 7-2 win.

Less than four minutes into the first period, UMass had an opportunity to pounce on Michigan’s achilles heel: the penalty kill. Senior defenseman Steven Holtz was sent to the box for roughing, and the Minutemen began their swarming attack. Though they threatened in front of the net, the Wolverines held strong. Graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski protected the net as his defense deflected and blocked in front of him.

And shortly thereafter, Michigan got to test out its own power play. Although the Wolverines failed to capitalize on their first attempt, they too proved they could swarm the net and pile on pressure, which laid the foundation for the rest of the game.

Michigan didn’t let another golden opportunity slip by, as on its next power play sophomore forward T.J. Hughes turned sustained pressure at the net into a 1-0 lead. Taking advantage of the momentum shift and quieted arena, freshman forward Garrett Schifsky scored his first collegiate goal to take a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Facing another penalty kill early in the second period, Michigan coordinated its protection in front of its goal such that the Minutemen had little space to pass, let alone shoot. Nearly every time a UMass player attempted to launch an attack on the goal, a Wolverine player was there to meet him and get in his shooting lane.

But when Michigan took shots in its offensive zone, it appeared to have plenty of time and space. As junior forward Dylan Duke collected a puck to the right of the net, one defenseman stood between him and the goal. With his teammates drawing attention elsewhere on the ice and what seemed like an abundance of time, Duke took three swipes on the puck before finally connecting for the score.

Schifsky also created space in front of the net, catching a stray rebound and slipping the puck into the net behind the goaltender for his second score of the game. After another power play goal scored by sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey directly off a faceoff win, the Wolverines closed out the second period leading 5-1. The lone UMass goal came from an intercepted pass and subsequent breakaway, in which Michigan let up just enough space for the scorer to fool Barczewski.

The Minutemen added on another goal in the third period on a power play — the Wolverines only unsuccessful penalty kill of the day. But with Michigan tacking on two more goals of its own in the third, the penalty-kill lapse was inconsequential as its 7-2 lead proved to be insurmountable.

The Wolverines’ mishaps, though costly, were a rarity. Instead of allowing penalties to dictate the game, Michigan handled the adversity in stride and allowed its synchronized attacks and blocks to overwhelm UMass.