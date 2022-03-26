ALLENTOWN, Pa. — It looked like COVID restrictions had returned.

As the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team battled to continue its season against American International in an NCAA Tournament game, a thin crowd gathered to take in the game. In the process, they proved just how broken the current regional system is.

In theory, neutral sites should give every team involved an equal chance of winning a game. It takes crowds out of the equation and makes sure every opponent has to deal with the rigors of travel. Yet in that deal, smaller schools draw the short straw.

That’s exactly the case with AIC, a school that enrolls around 1,300 students. Its entire student body could fill Yost Ice Arena almost five times. The Yellowjackets’ hockey budget surely pales in comparison to any of the Wolverines’ varsity sports, and that limits the extra support they can give their hockey team — in everything from fan support to recruiting assets.

And that shows on the ice.

When asked about forward Blake Bennett’s success, AIC coach Eric Lang noted how different the realities for each program are.

“We don’t have a lot of guys that look like those guys over there (at Michigan),” Lang said. “… At the end of the day, there’s not a lot of our guys that have been recruited by the University of Michigan.”

But against such a daunting opponent — the No. 1 team in the country — the Yellowjackets came to play. They only trailed the Wolverines by a single goal at the first intermission and stayed in pacing distance the whole way. Poor discipline and focus almost cost the Michigan momentum at multiple points, and AIC was always in it.

Despite all that drama, the crowd lacked almost all semblance of an atmosphere.

That’s unacceptable considering the Yellowjackets’ performance. It was the kind of gutsy display that could transform a small school’s recruiting to compete with larger markets. It was the kind of game that increases a school’s visibility in D-1 sports. It was the kind of underdog story that can grow college hockey.

But in front of an empty crowd, none of that mattered. Moving regionals to campus sites could solve that.

“When you look at some of the teams and crowds that would have been (hosting) in those buildings … it’s a great experience for the student athletes, and that’s what you’re looking for,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “And it’s unfortunate looking around the games and seeing the crowds.”

Those crowds are a privilege for athletes who earned their place in the NCAA Tournament, and sending them out in front of such a small crowd is a slap in the face.

Giving No. 1 seeds hosting privileges solves that issue, and they deserve that right if they earn the title. Opponents will have to put up with their hostile crowds, sure, but at least someone is watching.

For large swaths of Friday’s game, AIC went toe-to-toe with a juggernaut and held its ground. And because of the NCAA’s logistical decisions, only a small group got to experience that.

It’s impossible to work out a perfect regional site solution because teams don’t exist in a bubble, and someone will gain an advantage in any outcome. But larger crowds can help smaller schools market their success in college hockey.

For the sake of growing college hockey, for the sake of fairness, for the sake of AIC:

No. 1 seeds need to host regionals.