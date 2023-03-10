The time for the feeling out process ended a little while ago.

Maybe it ended all the way back at the midpoint of the season, after a frustrating 7-2 home loss to then No. 8 Ohio State. Maybe it ended after an unprecedented seven-game winning streak that had the No. 4 Michigan hockey team surging. Maybe it ended after four consecutive bitter finishes to end the Wolverines’ regular season.

Regardless of when it ended though, for Michigan coach Brandon Naurato and the Wolverines — after summiting a volatile Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal series against milquetoast Wisconsin and approaching the potent Buckeyes — it’s not the time to patiently feel it out.

It’s time for players to confidently press on the gas.

“They need to worry about competing and playing their game,” Naurato said. “… Their job needs to be simple — one or two things. We just don’t want them overthinking.”

It might be tempting to overthink. With four straight unsatisfying finishes to both Ohio State and Notre Dame, quickly followed by two tight contests against the lowly Badgers, there’s a temptation to imagine that the confidence brought on by Michigan’s illustrious seven game winning streak has faded.

Yet that isn’t so. At a moment in the season where winning teams ascend to their peak performance, Naurato and Co. have shifted focus away from the miniscule details and onto a bigger, more confident picture.

In staying clear-headed, confident and comfortable, the Wolverines believe that their mental performance can help vault them over the Buckeyes, who took three of four contests against them earlier this season.

“Just trusting in the game that we’re going to play and everybody knowing exactly what they’re going to do,” sophomore forward Mark Estapa said. “… With that trust just comes success. You can just worry about bringing your game and playing your best.”

That trust has concrete examples too. Sparked by a conversation between Naurato and graduate forward captain Nolan Moyle, Michigan has increasingly focused on confidence and comfortability in the lead-up to weekend series.

These beliefs have typically manifested into action on Thursdays, as the Wolverines’ physical practice intensity slows and they begin to prepare their minds for upcoming games. Though Michigan won’t play until a single-game contest on Saturday night, the process remains the same, and so too does its importance.

From watching film to having genuine, one-on-one conversations, Naurato has emphasized the meaningfulness of having not only physical preparation, but mental as well.

“Early in the week we kind of almost beat each other up a little bit,” freshman defenseman Seamus Casey said. “… Whereas a Thursday is a lot of mental stuff, getting ourselves in the right headspaces with habits.”

That’s not to say that the Wolverines have forgotten hard-nosed practices and battles. It’s simply that with only another 60 minutes guaranteed in the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan needs to come prepared if it wants to succeed.

The Wolverines know the work cut out for them. Despite a frustrating 1-3 regular season win-loss ratio to Ohio State, Michigan can’t simply hope to feel out a win over the Buckeyes on Saturday. It has to go out and earn it.

And for the Wolverines, earning it begins with feeling confident and comfortable.