The last time the No. 2 Michigan hockey team faced off against Colgate, just six of the current Wolverines had been born. Not even one had turned two years old.

To call Friday’s upcoming matchup a storied rivalry is a stretch, but for Michigan, the matchup might not be quite as unfamiliar as expected.

“They’re probably more like a Notre Dame than anything,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Monday.

While the Raiders may not grace the Wolverines schedule often, Michigan has had its fair share of the Fighting Irish. The Wolverines finished 1-2-1 — the tie ending in a shootout loss — against Notre Dame in the regular season. With each matchup being a defensive dogfight, the Irish keyed in on silencing Michigan’s stars. It’s a formula that Colgate will attempt to replicate.

The Raiders allowed a stymieing 2.51 goals per game this season, good for 14th in the NCAA. In comparison, the Irish ceded 2.62 each contest. Two defensive heavyweights, the programs find success by frustrating opponents and bogging high-flying teams in the mud.

Defense is what empowered the Raiders to back-to-back upsets against No. 3 Quinnipiac and No. 7 Harvard — clinching the ECAC Tournament and earning an auto-bid into the NCAA Tournament. Colgate may not light the lamp as often as the Wolverines, but when the Raiders play at their best, that doesn’t matter.

“Colgate’s going to have four guys back — they play a 1-1-3 in the neutral zone,” Naurato said. “They’re going to have guys above. You have to get pucks behind them.”

It’s a known formula, but an important one. Conversely to the Raiders, Michigan leads the nation in scoring, averaging 4.11 goals per game. Powered by high-flying offensive talent and speed, the Wolverines maintain that the key to handling Colgate isn’t overhauling the process, but sticking to it.

“We watched (Colgate’s) game against Harvard last night so we know what to prepare for,” sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich said. “… We got to respect them for sure. But I think if we play our game, we can beat anybody in the country.”

If history is any measure though, Michigan needs to take its own advice. As much as the Wolverines have had success playing their own game this season, winning a Big Ten Championship against the No. 1 team in the country in the process, they are well aware of their past sins. Michigan often falls into disrepair against teams that frustrate its systems. Against Notre Dame, it wasn’t until late into third periods that the Wolverines found their offensive groove. Michigan knows what to expect.

The 1-1-3 defensive scheme lives to stop the play style the Wolverines adhere to. To beat the Raiders requires immense patience. Michigan will need to make short passes over big plays, possession over impatience.

In its final two game set against the Irish in February, the Wolverines fell victim to those rudimentary issues, preferring to play hero style over unselfish team play. And while the choice is understandable as Michigan is packed to the gills with NHL-level talent and prestige, it will have to resist if it wants to move onto Sunday.

Because while it could be another near-generation before the two teams meet in the postseason again, the result of Friday’s contest will mean everything for the Wolverines’ present.