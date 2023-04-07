TAMPA, Fla. — As the Michigan hockey team watched Quinnipiac celebrate its National Semifinal victory, several Wolverines kneeled on the blue line. They embraced and just sat, and stared at the Bobcats reveling in what they had wanted all year.

But Michigan can’t get back that opportunity.

There’s a million different ways to diagnose Thursday’s loss — and all of them may be valid. Was it bad luck that two goals bounced in from behind Michigan’s net and off of junior goaltender Erik Portillo’s skates? Yes. Was their defense unusually porous? Absolutely. And did Quinnipiac’s goaltender Yaniv Parets stand on his head? Unequivocally.

However, diagnosing Thursday’s loss with an in-game level of analysis misses a broader reality. Because bad games happen, losses happen, and hockey is a game of bounces.

“That’s why it’s so hard to win a National Championship,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “It’s one game.”

But what should be taken from Thursday is that Michigan didn’t just lose a game. It let yet another opportunity with a team that had the pieces for something bigger slip away — and there’s no telling when they’ll get that back again.

Right now, the Wolverines are a completely different team from the one they were just a year ago. The coaching and administrative staff is unrecognizable from one season ago. The stars — with the exception of sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes — have almost been fully replaced, and the program has a fresh culture.

All of this has, and will, make Michigan a stronger and more competitive team in the coming years. Naurato is the right coach to lead the program, the analytics program will change the team’s outlook and the culture is strong.

But that doesn’t mean that it’ll be back next year, and there’s no guaranteeing when they’ll get another chance. Since 1998, the Wolverines have reached an eye-popping eight Frozen Fours, but in that same period of time, they’ve made only one National Championship Game — in 2011, a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota-Duluth. They keep getting chances, and they keep coming up just short.

“It’s just one game, it’s tough,” Naurato said. “It’s a crazy stat, but if you look through all of those games it’s not one thing that’s holding Michigan back.”

But they’ve been plagued by almost after almost. This year was another almost — and getting that far was catalyzed by players who likely won’t be returning.

Despite the offseason changes, Michigan absolutely had the star power to win it all. Freshman forward Adam Fantilli put up the best numbers of any NCAA hockey player since Kyle Connor in 2016, should win the Hobey Baker award and will be a top NHL draft pick this year. Luke Hughes came to life in the second half of the season and took control of games. It’s almost a guarantee that neither will be returning to Ann Arbor, and there’s a distinct possibility that junior goaltender Erik Portillo chooses to do the same.

Those three, combined with other top tier talent, were this team’s motor. Their starpower was a major part of the reason that the Wolverines reached heights that would’ve been unpredictable with the offseason turmoil.

But once again, without Fantilli, Hughes and maybe Portillo — should he choose to sign with the L.A. Kings — the program will again have to reset, and how quickly it’s able to do so is uncertain.

The changes will be drastic. Without Fantilli and Hughes this year, could the Wolverines have gone as far as they did? Almost certainly not. They’re players that are so good they’re hard to replace, and there will be growing pains as a result. The incoming freshman class seems to be strong, but they’re still freshmen, and they’re unpredictable.

Pucks bounced the wrong way, Quinnipiac swarmed and now Michigan sits on a precarious ledge where it keeps falling just short of its aspirations, and there’s no telling when that will change. The program isn’t down or out, (in fact I tend to think the opposite in the long term) but rather this program missed an opportunity.

They had the stars, they had the talent, but the unsatisfying truth is that even with all of that, the year will end up as just another almost — and there’s no telling when Michigan will again have a team with the capability of turning an almost into a National Championship.