Last Friday night, in one of the most important games of its season, the No. 7 Michigan Hockey team was tied, 3-3, with No. 2 Minnesota in overtime. Mere minutes away from pushing the contest to a shootout, freshman forward Jackson Hallum took a hooking minor, putting the Wolverines down a man at a crucial juncture. Michigan had already taken three minor penalties, a major and had allowed a goal on the penalty kill. However, that didn’t stop the Golden Gophers from capitalizing again to win with just 12 seconds to go.

The game was over, and a defining contest for the Wolverines was tanked by their lack of discipline.

But the issue is, Hallum’s penalty wasn’t a momentary lapse of judgment or an unfortunately timed mistake — it was a continuation of a trend that has plagued Michigan all season and brought their Big Ten record to an unusually low six and eight. It’s impossible to beat around the bush any longer, Michigan has a discipline problem, and it’s stunting their season.

Averaging an absurdly high 16.33 penalty minutes per game, with the second most penalized player in the country in sophomore forward Mark Estapa, and having allowed 24 shorthanded goals in their 24 games, the Wolverines’ most glaring shortcoming is their lack of discipline.

“You can’t win championships taking that many penalties,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Jan. 23. “I’m the head coach so it’s on me, but I’m not playing either. …We have to be more disciplined, 100 percent.”

Michigan has been routinely hampered by its inability to stay out of the box, and it’s causing losses. In its rivalry loss to Ohio State, the Buckeyes scored four times on the power play. Against Boston University, the Terriers potted two of their three goals on the man advantage. And in two contests with Minnesota, the Golden Gophers have scored two power play goals, twice.

But it isn’t just that Michigan loses games solely because of a lack of discipline, it’s that a lack of discipline is its most consistent flaw. The Wolverines have a highly potent offense, tons of speed and talented defensemen. Yet even in games where they look fantastic, they’re consistently hurting themselves with unnecessary penalties

Of their 24 games, the Wolverines have only played in nine where they emerged with fewer 10.5 penalty minutes — the league median. A third of all goals scored against Michigan have been on a man disadvantage. Even more telling, they’ve only played seven games where they haven’t conceded a goal on the penalty kill.

There’s an interesting caveat, however. The Wolverines don’t necessarily play better when they take fewer penalties. In their seven games where they’ve allowed no penalty kill goals, they’re 2-5 and in games where they take under 11 penalty minutes they’re 4-4-1. But somehow, in games where they’ve taken over 15 penalty minutes, they’re 8-3.

It’s an incredibly strange paradox. How is it possible that a team plays better when they’re less disciplined?

It isn’t a question that has a clear cut answer, but it’s one that I think comes down to what Michigan’s identity is when it’s at its best. When the Wolverines offense is most effective, they’re hitting hard, stick checking aggressively and playing a back-and-forth rush game and all of those tendencies are harbingers of penalties.

However, this doesn’t mean that Michigan should be comfortable with how many penalties it takes, it means it needs to learn how to be both intense and smart.

Naurato has sworn that this is an issue that comes down to a mixture of coaching, accountability and smart play, but he has lamented that with a shortened roster due to injury and illness, it’s harder to hold players accountable.

“I’ll take the blame for them more times than not, but that’s one thing I can’t control,” Naurato said. “How can you hold them accountable? Who are you going to put in for them? They have 12 forwards and seven defensemen. There’s nobody to put in, you can’t hold guys accountable when you have this many injuries all year.”

Naurato has been trying to dissuade reckless play by introducing punishments for players who take penalties in practice. A new addition to practices have been liners and sprints after mistakes.

But it isn’t a panacea and the problem won’t just go away.

Michigan has to find a way to temper intensity with discipline. If it can find that sweet spot, a major detractor from its game that accounts for a third of all goals against will be removed.

If it can’t, it might just plateau where it’s at — well short of the potential it routinely flashes.