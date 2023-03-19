MINNEAPOLIS — Sitting on Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber’s back right in front of the crease, Dylan Duke raised his stick triumphantly into the air. As teammates swarmed over to him to help him up, the sophomore forward lifted both arms wide, grinning from ear to ear.

Because after slipping, sliding and falling his way to the net, Duke had just miraculously managed to curl the puck around Golden Gopher goaltender Justen Close to give the No. 4 Michigan hockey team its final lead over No. 1 Minnesota, clinching a 4-3 win and the Big Ten Championship with it.

“That’s just Duker,” freshman forward Rutger McGroarty said. “He gets greasy ones, and we love him for it. Duker’s the man, and I’m so happy for him.”

McGroarty couldn’t describe Duke’s play style any better. Constantly down in the dirty areas in front of the net, Duke has scored 17 goals in 38 games this season because he always forces himself into the physical positions to do so. He pushes and shoves his way to the crease, making opposing defenders and goalies’ lives hell.

He did it in a win against Michigan State, glancing a slapshot by sophomore Luke Hughes off his wrist and into the net. He did it in a loss to Boston University, boxing out in the slot and cleaning up a rebound for a goal.

And he did it on the biggest stage of Michigan’s season in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, collecting a pass from freshman forward T.J. Hughes before avoiding Faber’s check just enough to put the puck past Close.

It wasn’t the first time Duke had done this against the Gophers, either. In a total of five games against the first-place team in the Big Ten, Duke tallied just as many goals. In the Wolverines’ first illness-ravaged series against Minnesota, Duke put the bare-bones offense on his back. He crashed the net over and over again, scoring four of Michigan’s five goals in the series.

“He’s had a lot of success against this team,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “But I don’t think it has anything to do with Minnesota. Duker scores big goals because he lives at the net. That’s the only way to score in big games.”

After a full season of taking pucks off skates, sticks and limbs to put them in the back of the net, Duke constantly took ownership of the most important area of the rink. And after spending the entire night in the slot once again, taking ownership of that area in the third period on Saturday just so happened to produce his big moment, to produce the Big Ten Championship-winning goal.

“Big time players score big time goals in big time moments,” McGroarty said.

There’s a reason why Duke scores big goals in the big moments, why he’s the big game player his teammates and coaches describe him as.

It’s because in every game, Duke finds his way to the net. The stage of the game, the opponent, it doesn’t matter — he’ll always sacrifice his body to give Michigan a goal. Yes, Duke is a big game player, but it doesn’t stop at the big moments alone.

Because by always locating himself right in front of the net, Dylan Duke turns himself into an every game player.