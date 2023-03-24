Walk into video coordinator Evan Hall’s office, and it’s hard to know where to look first.

The moment you enter, you’re surrounded by four screens. On one Monday, a TV facing the desk plays clips of the No. 2 Michigan hockey team’s practice that just finished. Behind the desk, two laptops show their own film, one watching practice from the other end of the rink and one reviewing the Wolverines’ Big Ten Championship win. On the desk lies one more monitor, showing tape of Michigan’s next opponent, Colgate.

And at the center of the chaos sits Hall, somehow managing all the film playing around him.

“We got a lot going,” Hall notes. “We record practices so that we can review them after — we have two static cameras, one at each end. … We got Colgate coming up this Friday, so we’ve got to get prepared for that. We’re watching a lot of film on them.”

Once Hall marks that film, some of it will get sent to Michigan coach Brandon Naurato to review. Other clips are passed along to the players to watch themselves. Most of it gets boiled down into spreadsheets that Hall then hands down to director of analytics Anthony Ciatti, at which point Ciatti further analyzes it before providing his findings back to Hall and the coaching staff.

This is the Wolverines’ video and analytics departments humming, each building off the work of the other to provide Naurato with the data he’s looking for. At this point in the season, it’s a well-oiled machine. Sure, there are week-to-week changes, depending on the next opponent or something that happened in practice the other day, but Hall and Ciatti always know who needs what, when.

Now, these departments are working exactly as intended. But before they could get to this point, Michigan had to build them on the fly.

***

When Michigan Athletics officially named Naurato interim head coach on Aug. 7, he had a lot to get done in a short amount of time. With just 55 days until the Wolverines’ first exhibition game of the season, he had little time to get the gears running smoothly.

Some of that involved hiring new personnel, bringing in guys like assistant coach Rob Rassey or director of hockey operations Topher Scott. Elsewhere, it meant finding ways for a group of a dozen freshmen to gel with the rest of the team as soon as possible.

But Naurato is an analytically-minded coach. So perhaps first and foremost, in order to run Michigan the way he wanted to, he needed to build a previously-lacking analytics department from the ground up.

And, connecting through a mutual friend, Naurato gave Ciatti a call.

“He had me right away,” Ciatti told The Daily. “… The things he talked about that he wanted to do were things that I had always thought prominent college hockey programs should be doing. … He was just really enthusiastic about the areas of the game that I was.

“… 10 minutes into our conversation, I was like, ‘I gotta work for this guy.’ ”

Minds aligned on where they both wanted to take the analytical arm of the program, Ciatti became a natural fit. And once he was officially hired, he hit the ground running right away.

Inching ever closer to the start of the season, though, Ciatti too had to act fast to build a team of his own. With time rapidly dwindling toward opening day, Ciatti turned to hiring a cadre of students to build his department — mostly names that Hall already knew.

“In an ideal situation you have an entire summer to hire a vet, scope out what you want to do,” Ciatti said. “That was not the case for us. … So we got really lucky with the students that were around and already known.”

Personnel in place, a new problem arose. Both Naurato and Ciatti had systems in mind to build for the program and its future, but they still had to win hockey games as those came together.

Compound that with the interim tag still hanging on Naurato’s title, and, well, if Ciatti and the analytics department couldn’t find a way to balance winning games with building for the future, Naurato might not have been able to imprint his vision for the future of the analytics department onto the program for very long.

“You’re building the plane as you fly it,” Ciatti said. “… You can’t build in the future if you’re not winning hockey games now. We have to make sure we’re helping on a day-to-day basis with the information the staff needs while trying to build things in the background. … It was tough. The first half (of the season) was really, really busy.”

Trying to figure it out as they went, there were a few rough patches along the way. With each lump taken and each lesson learned, though, Ciatti, Hall and the coaching staff adjusted to improve for the next game, the next series, the next half of the season.

Ciatti always provided Naurato with analytical pre-scouts of upcoming opponents. But he also works directly with Hall, both pulling data from the video Hall marks and using the analytics to point out certain aspects of games or practices that Hall or a coach might not notice if they weren’t directly looking for it. Constantly in communication with each other — “multiple times every hour,” according to Ciatti — Hall and Ciatti mesh their two departments together to operate as one.

“I joke that (Hall) is our director of player personnel,” Naurato said Monday. “He’s overseeing Ciatti, who’s overseeing 13 other people. He’s so much more than just doing the video, and his role has evolved over time.”

Unlike Ciatti, Hall worked with the Wolverines prior to this season — since 2017, to be exact. And yet, with Naurato taking over at the helm and Ciatti building from behind the scenes, Hall’s role is much different this year, too. His title might not have changed, but his work certainly has.

“We do a lot more video this year,” Hall said. “… It’s also more tailored in a way where it’s different week-to-week, rather than a standard ‘this is what we do.’ It’s more tailored to each opponent or situation.”

As the analytics department has grown, — and as Ciatti has built up his systems even more — Hall’s ability to tailor the film also expands even further. With each passing week under Ciatti’s belt, the process runs a bit smoother, a bit better.

With nearly a full season at Michigan complete, Ciatti has even grander goals for where he can take his department. Add in a full summer to work on those goals, and Ciatti’s already well on his way to producing “better information and faster,” as he puts it. With more time to work, the Wolverines’ analytical side should only improve.

But given that Michigan is a Big Ten Champion for the second year in a row and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it’s working pretty damn well now, too.

Ciatti provides the numbers, the data that tells Naurato where Michigan struggles and where it succeeds. Hall provides the film, the video that tells the story of how and why that happens. Together, they form a fine-tuned operation that provides Naurato all the information he could ever want at his fingertips.

Just walk into Hall’s office these days, and all that information is right there in front of your face, playing on four screens at once. It’s a bit overwhelming, really.

Not for Hall and Ciatti, though. Their plane is soaring.