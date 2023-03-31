After a season operating with an interim tag next to his title, Brandon Naurato will officially be the next permanent head coach of the Michigan hockey team.

Michigan Athletics announced Friday that Naurato has agreed in principle to serve as the permanent coach. The details of his five-year contract will be finalized after the Wolverines finish their season in the Frozen Four.

“I am thrilled that Brandon Naurato will continue to lead our ice hockey program, and it is with that knowledge that I am incredibly excited for the future of this storied program,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Simply put, Brandon has done a phenomenal job with this team over the past year.”

After one season behind the bench as an assistant coach last year, Naurato took over at the helm following the firing of former head coach Mel Pearson in August. Since taking over, Naurato has begun rebuilding the program around him, hiring plenty of new personnel and building an analytics department from the ground up.

In his first season behind the bench, Naurato led Michigan to a Big Ten Championship, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Frozen Four berth. He is also currently a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, awarded to the best coach in college hockey.

Off the ice, the Wolverines also constantly preach support for Naurato. For weeks now, they’ve been calling for him to be the permanent head coach for a multitude of reasons.

“He’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve had,” freshman forward Gavin Brindley said Thursday. “Communication-wise, he’s always down to talk. Any problems, you go to see him and he has an open-door policy at all times. He’s understanding of what we’re best at — that’s probably the biggest thing.

“He’s done a great job adapting, and he’s been great this year. Hopefully he’s here for a long time.”

After so much success with Naurato as head coach, it seemed like only a matter of time until he earned the full-time gig. Now, with the Wolverines set to compete in the Frozen Four on Thursday, he’ll do so knowing his job is secure for the next five years.