The Michigan hockey team’s Thomas Bordeleau will miss the 2022 World Junior Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, Eric Leblanc and Chris Peters reported on Monday.

Bordeleau, a sophomore forward, did not travel with the Wolverines for their weekend series against Ohio State. No other cases have been reported as of Dec. 14 at noon.

Sophomore forward Matty Beniers and sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott each live with Bordeleau, but are fully vaccinated and have tested negative, according to Peters. Both players are still at Team USA ’ s evaluation camp.

Beniers also said that he and Jacob Truscott are roommates with Bordeleau. They've been masking with KN-95s and staying away. Were not around Bordeleau this weekend due to being on the road at Ohio State. They have both tested negative and said they are vaccinated. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) December 13, 2021

The positive test comes as the Wolverines enter their midseason break after facing the Buckeyes. They will not practice until December 26.

For Bordeleau, the unfortunate result comes after he missed the 2021 World Junior Championship due to a close exposure to a false positive last December. He was expected to play an integral role in Team USA’s center depth this year, a role he also provides for Michigan.