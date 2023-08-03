When the Michigan hockey team announced Bill Muckalt’s departure in May after his six years as associate head coach, the corresponding release said that both parties “mutually agreed to part ways.”

But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

A records request filed by The Michigan Daily revealed that Muckalt was terminated without cause on April 21. The termination letter, signed by Michigan coach Brandon Naurato, says that Muckalt will be paid the remainder of his contract through April 30, 2024. Muckalt’s contract was set to pay him $230,000 in the 2023-24 season.

“Pursuant to your employment agreement, the University will continue to pay your base salary on a monthly basis until the expiration of your contract term, April 30, 2024,” the letter reads. “These payments are subject to your obligation to seek alternative employment as discussed in more detail in the employment agreement.”

“Termination without cause” can seem like tricky language because it implies that Michigan did not have reason to fire Muckalt. In reality, “termination without cause” just means the program wanted to go in a new direction. That’s a right protected in many Michigan Athletics contracts, including Muckalt’s 2021 contract extension. The language doesn’t eliminate the possibility that both parties agreed to part ways, but the language of Naurato’s letter — “relieved of your duties” — suggests a more one-sided affair.

But in order to get the remainder of his salary, Muckalt has to show the University evidence that he is seeking a new job after his firing. If he does get hired elsewhere, any money earned from a new job will offset the money paid by Michigan.

This guarantees that — no matter if he’s successful in finding a new job or not — Muckalt will receive at least $230,000 for the 2023-24 season. For example, if he made $100,000 from a different job, the University would then owe him the remaining $130,000 if he proved he was still looking for new employment. If he signed a new contract that paid him more than $230,000, the University would owe him nothing.

These figures are theoretical examples, because as of publication, Muckalt has yet to publicly announce a new position. Muckalt did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily.

Muckalt was the first coaching change in Naurato’s tenure as full-time head coach, beginning in late March. Since signing a five-year contract as head coach, Naurato promoted assistant coach Rob Rassey to the associate head coach position, signing Rassey to a three-year deal on May 25, paying an average of $200,000 each season. Naurato also hired two new assistants in Kevin Reiter and Matt Deschamps, which Michigan announced in July.

Reiter worked for the US National Team Development Program before joining the Wolverines. He signed a three-year contract on May 25, 2023 that pays him $125,000 this season. Deschamps was an associate head coach with the USHL’s Chicago Steel, a program where numerous Michigan alumni once played. Deschamps signed his own three-year contract on June 12, 2023 that also pays him $125,000 this season.

Muckalt isn’t the only coaching loss this offseason, as former director of hockey operations Topher Scott resigned June 2. He announced the decision in July, claiming that he wanted to be closer to family for his young children. His resignation letter reflects these wishes, too.

However, Michigan hired former video coach Evan Hall to the role of director of hockey operations on May 25, more than a week before Scott turned in his resignation letter. The deal pays Hall $80,000 and will be reevaluated on an annual basis.

The reason for the delay between Hall’s promotion and Scott’s resignation is unknown, but it might not be nefarious by any means. It could account for contract negotiations, onboarding paperwork or more that needed to be sorted out before Scott left.

As Naurato constructed his coaching staff this offseason, the Michigan program underwent nearly top-to-bottom change. The most notable action was Muckalt’s firing, removing a program alumnus and longtime coach from the bench.

Because even if Michigan’s statement called the move a mutual decision, the paper trail suggests otherwise.