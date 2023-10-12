The Big Ten and Hockey East conferences are largely heralded as two of the most competitive divisions in all of college hockey. Between the Boston Bean Pot tournament and the Big Ten Championship, these two divisions boast some of the best that college hockey has to offer.

Michigan’s matchup against Massachusetts this weekend should illustrate why.

Embarking on its first road trip of the season, the No. 6 Michigan team hockey travels to Mullins Center in Amherst looking to replicate the last meeting’s success. The last time these two teams squared off, Michigan convincingly swept the then-defending national champions.

While these two teams are not exactly each other’s biggest rivals, the lopsided outcome of the last series should be grounds for a competitive rematch. The Minutemen are also coming off a difficult season in which they posted a sub .500 record, so the series presents an opportunity to start the season on a higher note.

“(UMass is) obviously very well coached,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Tuesday. “They won a national championship three years ago. They’re probably not happy about their season last year, so they’ve got something to prove.”

Beyond the two teams, the competition between the two divisions is alive and well. At least, sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey thinks so.

“Growing up I was never a part of those debates, but at the summer showcases there is always chirping going on between Hockey East and Big Ten guys,” Casey said Tuesday. “The locker room can get divided, but it’s all in good fun.”

Such competitiveness makes sense. After all, players in both divisions have played for many of the same elite junior programs across the country. UMass and Michigan see notable overlap in recruiting from programs like Chicago Steel where Michigan freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer and UMass defenseman Ryan Ufko competed.

From junior programs to collegiate faceoffs, there are plenty of similarities between the two divisions and the talent they attract. This makes the times that the two teams compete all the more interesting.

“We’re always chirping Hockey East guys and they’re chirping us,” Casey said. “(Saying) ‘No one cares about the Bean Pot’ and funny stuff like that. It’s a good rivalry, and it creates competition.”

No one is more aware of the rivalry between the two divisions than graduate defender Marshall Warren.

A transfer from Boston College, Warren is plenty familiar with the Hockey East as he spent the last season as a captain for the Eagles. Now, having played his first few games in a Michigan jersey, he is getting ready to taste the rivalry from the other side.

And his teammates are finally giving him a little slack for it.

“We used to chirp Marshall a little bit,” Casey said. “But I think he’s just happy to be a Wolverine now.”

While the familiarity between these two divisions is at the forefront, both sides hope to gain more from the matchup than just bragging rights.

Because despite impressive talent within both conferences, neither one had a team hoist a National Championship trophy last season. Quinnipiac from the Eastern College Athletic Conference division beat them to the punch. Both conferences hope to change that fact this season.

And for Michigan and UMass, this series serves as a first step toward that goal.