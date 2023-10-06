Year after year, the Big Ten proves to be the place for college hockey. This past season, more than half of the Big Ten — Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State — made it to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, with the Golden Gophers and the Wolverines advancing to the Frozen Four.

This year should be no exception, and the expectations for the entire conference are even higher.

Six Big Ten teams are currently on the United States College Hockey Online (USCHO) top 20 rankings, with Wisconsin just outside at No. 24. At the end of the 2022-23 season, five teams within the conference ended in the top-20 with No. 20 Notre Dame barely crossing that threshold.

With all of this in mind, The MichiganDaily dives into each team and what is expected of them.

The Golden Boys: No. 3 Minnesota

Just like the Big Ten, Minnesota is consistently at the top of the rankings. While the Gophers didn’t capture the NCAA Championship in a 3-2 overtime loss to Quinnipiac, their record speaks for itself. Minnesota’s leaders this season are returning with a vengeance and many of them already led the program to back-to-back regular season championships and two Frozen Fours.

Goaltender Justen Close is returning for his fifth season between the pipes with accolades and leadership. A Mike Richter Award semifinalist, Big Ten Goaltender of the Year finalist and the conference leader in goals against average (2.02), Close’s return is a key to consistency for Minnesota. Its offense is another highlight of its returning players, as eight of its top nine forwards are returning. While there is not much space for freshman to shine, it adds additional depth through two accomplished freshman — forwards Oliver Moore and Jimmy Clark.

The Golden Gophers are the Golden Boys of the Big Ten, and this season is not expected to be an exception — possibly claiming some hardware in the process.

The Comeback Kids: No. 9 Michigan State

Coming into last season, there were minimal expectations for the Spartans, mired in a rebuild. Under new head coach Adam Nightingale, they were looking to establish their lines and adjust to a new system. Over the previous season, Michigan State grew into a possible powerhouse, due in large part to Nightingale.

Connections are key for this Spartan team. As the previous coach of the U.S National Team Development Program, he has connections to not only incoming players, but those in the transfer portal who have been coached by him. He not only knows hockey, but knows Michigan State Hockey as an alum. This could help him capture the potential of the young players and how to utilize them.

Wild Card: No. 13 Ohio State

Fifteen new Buckeyes enter the Ohio State hockey team, split almost evenly between freshman and transfer students.

However, with the loss of goalkeeper Jakub Dobes to the NHL, as well as defensemen Tyler Duke to Michigan, the Buckeyes’ preseason ranking dropped significantly. They reached the NCAA Tournament last season, crushing Harvard in the first round and then losing to eventual champions Quinnipiac. Dobes was a consistent key to success, with an average save percentage of .918.

Without him, the Ohio State will need to adjust its play on the blue line to not rely as heavily on its netminder.

The Optimist: No. 16 Penn State

The Nittany Lions’ previous season was ended by Michigan in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament after a record-breaking victory over Michigan Tech in the first round, dominating the Huskies 8-0. But with lots of adjustments to not only in its roster but also its coaching staff, Penn State is optimistic about its upcoming season. It added seven new players to its program and returned goaltender Liam Souliere, a force in the net with a .908 save percentage and the Nittany Lions’ season shutout record to his name.

Penn State is led by defensemen Christian Berger wearing the ‘C,’ who played in every game of the season with five goals and 15 assists. While the Nittany Lions have proved they can show their claws, the Big Ten is such a strong conference that the competition will be ferocious, and optimism can only get you so far.

Fighting its schedule: No. 20 Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s biggest obstacle this season is its own non-conference schedule. The Fighting Irish face No. 1 Boston University in their third week, and No. 6 Boston College in November.

With nine players over 200 pounds and 19 players 6 foot or taller, the sheer size of their players is enough to intimidate the Fighting Irish’s opponents. Additionally, graduate Ryan Bischel is returning as goaltender, and his trophy cabinet speaks for itself — Big Ten Goaltender of the year, Hobey Baker Nominee and All-Big Ten First Team, to name a few. His .931 save percentage reigned supreme in the previous season, and he had five shutout games.

While it has potential, Notre Dame needs to figure out how to utilize its players in order to be in contention for a Big Ten championship this year.

New Coach, New Team: No. 24 Wisconsin

Wisconsin had a difficult 2022-23 season. With a conference record of 6-18-0, it was almost identical to its previous season. But new head coach Mike Hastings is coming in, and he wants to change the culture of the team. As the previous head coach of Minnesota State for 11 years, he led it to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, two Frozen Fours and NCAA runner-up. He holds award after award, including the Spencer Penrose Award for National Coach of the Year in 2015, 2021, and 2022. With him behind the bench, the Badgers can expect an improved record.

This season will likely be a rebuilding, led by Hastings and veteran captains Mike Vorlicky, Mathieu De St. Phalle and David Silye. With 12 new players donning the Wisconsin sweater, this year will hopefully add more games to the win column.

****

While a young conference, the Big Ten is a hockey powerhouse, and this season should be the same. While some teams took advantage of the transfer portal, others are reloading with the incoming class and new staff. But, if one thing is true, it’s that hockey is unpredictable, and so are each of these teams.