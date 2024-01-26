Coming off of a split series with No. 8 Michigan State, the No. 14 Michigan hockey team is hungry for a sweep — something it has yet to see in Big Ten play this season. Hosting No. 3 Wisconsin this weekend, the Wolverines are eager to add two tallies to the win column. But the Badgers are also anticipating the weekend with hopes to sweep Michigan — just as they did in Madison in November.

To learn more about this weekend’s series, The Michigan Daily spoke to Anthony Winker, hockey beat writer for The Badger Herald, and Ian Wilder, hockey beat writer for The Daily Cardinal.

These conversations have been slightly edited for clarity.

Throughout this Wisconsin season so far, what have been its biggest strengths and weaknesses? Have you noticed any emerging patterns?

Winker: The biggest strength of this team is the defense. It is the nation’s leading scoring defense and it’s just a remarkable turnaround when considering where the team was last year. In the d-zone, they hand off assignments as well so there’s no space for any team to do anything. I think sometimes, the lack of a true star player costs them. They’re on an 11-game unbeaten streak, but they’ve had a couple of weird games this year because it doesn’t feel like they have a guy that can take over a game.

Wilder: I think a peak of this team has been the goaltending. The defense also leads the NCAA in goals allowed per game, and they can’t do that without someone solid between the pipes. The Badgers’ offense has had peaks and valleys, and the question is going to be finding that consistency.

Since Mike Hastings became head coach, the program has completely changed, with 19 wins on the season thus far compared to last year’s total of six. How has Coach Hastings turned the program around and led it to its current No. 3 standing?

Winker: I think it just comes down to the structure and implementation of the way he wants his teams to play, and the players have bought in and are executing it well. A lot of the players on the team right now are (previous Wisconsin coach) Tony Granato’s team — all of his recruits, most of the top contributors from before were Granato guys and they stayed, and they’re part of the reason why it’s been going so well.

Wilder: I want to give Tony Granato the credit he deserves, he built a lot of this program. And despite the numbers they put up last season, a lot of players on this team were built and raised by Granato. That being said, Mike Hastings has come in and the numbers are much better. But when you talk to Hastings, there is no doubt that he is a very strong leader of a hockey team. He has a vision and he executes on it every time. To build the mutual trust, the confidence and respect in less than a year, is impressive.

Michigan has a top forward line comprised of three World Juniors gold medalists in sophomores Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley and Frank Nazar III. How can the Badgers’ defense lock down those star players?

Winker: Michigan obviously has a ton of offensive talent, so I think the Badgers need to do what they were doing (in the first series), keeping stuff to the outside, getting sticks in passing lanes, blocking shots. Just having the willingness to go into the dirty areas and make tough plays is going to be key.

Wilder: It’s always a clash of giants when you have two big leading forces like Michigan’s offense and Wisconsin’s defense coming together. It’s always going to be a hard battle, and it’s always going to be tense between the groups because of how strong they are.

Wisconsin’s defense has been a highlight this season, but what about its offense?

Winker: This is really just a deep group of forwards that Wisconsin has collected here and built. They’re at least three lines deep, I’d say, which is definitely a strength it didn’t have last year.

Wilder: This offense has a lot of potential, and the big thing has been the performances seen from the entire team. They’ve had the valleys where they’ve been low scoring, and there’s no single star on the Badgers. But that’s allowed for finding production and finding ways to mix lines where every player has had their moment.

What are your score predictions for this weekend’s series at Yost?

Winker: I think that they split. Michigan is just a really interesting case this year, it’s so talented but hasn’t quite put it all together yet. I think that Michigan is too talented to lose all four games against Wisconsin this year, but I think Wisconsin is able to get one.

Wilder: (It’s hard) creating predictions for games that are on the razor wire like they were last time, those games could have gone any way at any moment. I expect nothing different this weekend from both teams.