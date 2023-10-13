After the No. 6 Michigan hockey team split its opening series against No. 13 Providence, it will face another test by traveling to Massachusetts for its first road series of the season.

The Wolverines started the season on a rough note on Saturday, thoroughly losing the special teams battle and allowing the Friars to dictate game flow. They flipped the script on Sunday, showing off their strong chemistry with crisp passes and coordinated attacks for the majority of the game.

Michigan and the Minutemen enter this weekend’s contest eerily similar on paper. Both experienced significant offseason turnover, are working through the growing pains of developing a young team and have a penchant for taking penalties. As the Wolverines learned last weekend, special teams tend to impact the outcome of games. Both squads will hope to mask their shared weakness, and whichever is the most successful is likely to gain the upperhand.

To learn more about this year’s UMass team ahead of the series, The Michigan Daily spoke to Kayla Gregoire, sports editor for the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

The last time Michigan and UMass met was in the 2021-22 season. That was the season after the Minutemen claimed the national championship, so what has changed about the team since then?

I think a lot has changed since then, mostly the players. During the 2021-22 season, they had their captain Bobby Trivigno, who led the team in everything. He was the lead goal scorer and led in assists. I think now they kind of have a fresh team. There’s a lot of freshmen this year. There’s nine freshmen and four transfers. So it’s just kind of a fresh start, a little bit of a younger team than there was in the 21-22 season.

Just like the Wolverines, UMass brought in four graduate transfers. What have they brought to the team with their veteran experience?

I think right now Samuli Niinisaari has been the number one guy for them on defense. He had a goal in the AIC game. I think he had 67 blocked shots last season at Brown, and he did that same exact thing against AIC where he was able to block shots. He’s just been the transfer that UMass has been proud of. Usually their transfers haven’t been too great, so he’s been kind of a rare good one.

The Minutemen brought in a huge freshman class. How are they managing such a young team, and who has stood out so far?

I think UMass manages it with its leadership. The juniors have been really big. The senior class is a little small, but the juniors have been the leaders on the team, especially Ryan Lotenbach, Lucas Mercuri and Taylor Makar, that junior line. For freshmen, right now Jack Musa has been the best one so far. He had a goal in AIC, and offensively, he’s been not perfect because he’s a freshman, but he’s definitely been able to keep up with the college hockey game. He played in the exhibition game against Dartmouth. He didn’t score, but Greg Carvel, the head coach, has been leaning on him. He even went onto the shoot out, so I think that kind of shows that Carvel has been able to lean on him as a freshman.

This will be Michigan’s first road test of the season. How does UMass make it hard for opposing teams coming into their house?

I think the big thing is the sheet of ice. They have an Olympic sheet of ice, and it’s a little bit bigger than a lot of teams are used to, so they’re able to use their stamina when they’re skating. Also, I think the physicality of UMass is a big part of how it’s able to kind of trip up opponents. Especially that junior line, they’re able to get you along the boards, and I think that has kind of stopped their opponents a little bit.

On the flip side of that, what is a weakness you’ve noticed in the Minutemen that the Wolverines might be able to use to their advantage this weekend?

UMass has been taking a lot of penalties, and I think that will be a big weakness. I think in the Dartmouth game, there was Bo Cosman, the freshman, who took two. And then on their junior line, which like I said is one of their best lines, Taylor Makar in the first 30 seconds of the game against AIC took a penalty. Luckily, AIC didn’t take advantage of that, but Michigan will definitely be able to take advantage of that if they’re up against UMass.

What is your prediction for how this weekend series will play out for both teams?

I think that they’ll split it just because Michigan played Providence so close. UMass usually plays Providence close, so I’d say the first game, Michigan will take it, maybe even in overtime like a 3-2 score. But I think UMass can maybe come out with a win in the second one because it’ll learn from its mistakes in the first game and be able to win it.