After dominating No. 4 seed Colgate before defeating No. 2 seed Penn State in overtime in the Allentown Regional, the Michigan hockey team now takes on Quinnipiac in the second semifinal of the Frozen Four on Thursday in Tampa, Florida. The teams most recently met in last season’s Allentown Regional Final, where the Wolverines defeated the Bobcats, 7-4, to advance to the 2022 Frozen Four in Boston.

In the Bridgeport Regional, Quinnipiac cruised past No. 4 seed Merrimack and No. 3 seed Ohio State, winning both games by a combined 9-1 margin. The Bobcats feature the nation’s third-leading scorer in forward Collin Graf and one of the country’s best goaltenders in Yaniv Perets, who leads college hockey with a 1.44 goals against average and ranks second with a .932 save percentage.

To learn more about this season’s Quinnipiac team and which squad might pull out the win on Thursday, The Michigan Daily spoke to Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor at the QU Chronicle, Quinnipiac University’s student newspaper.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Quinnipiac had a really strong season, finishing at No. 2 in the Pairwise and earning a one seed, albeit against the weaker competition that is the ECAC. How do you evaluate this team, where it had a lower strength of schedule but were dominant against it?

I think that’s exactly it. The biggest knock on this team the whole year has been their strength of schedule, but they’ve dominated pretty much every game they’ve played, except for a couple. There’s the one at Maine, and then that Colgate game in the ECAC tournament.

Who are the best players on Quinnipiac? What’s their play style?

The top line of Sam Lipkin, Jacob Quillan and Graf, it’s very ‘come at you hard, come at you fast.’ They want to put pucks on net and then crash the net or try to create something off of that. And then it’s a very deep forward core, there’s veteran guys and youth throughout. They’ve got guys like Desi Burgart, Skyler Brind’Amour and Ethan de Jong. They’ve been here for four or five years at this point.

The Bobcats have the best scoring margin in the country. How do they win by so much? What do they do best?

I think a lot of it comes back to their defense. Yeah, they score, and when they score they score in bunches. But their defense, it’s really like they’re standing up teams. Their biggest thing is keeping shots to the perimeter. They’re keeping a lot of traffic out of the front of the net and they’re limiting shots to really the outside areas. That’s what allows them — even in the games where they’re giving up like 20-25 shots on net — not a lot of those shots are quality chances. Like in the Regional Final against Ohio State, they were getting outshot in the second period 21 to 12, I think, but they were still outchancing them 10 to eight. So it’s just keeping shots from the perimeter mainly.

What’s Quinnipiac’s X-factor, not only to beat Michigan, but to potentially win a National Championship?

I think it’s that experience, honestly. They have seven grad guys, and they just know what to do when the lights are bright. It’s not gonna come down to those top scoring guys when it’s who’s gonna score the championship winning goal most likely. You look at a guy like Burgart, De Jong, forward Michael Lombardi or forward TJ Friedmann, those are the guys who know what it takes to get it done when things are at their hardest. I think that’s what it’s going to come down to against Michigan and if they make it to the National Championship Game, there too.

What’s a weakness the Bobcats have that the Wolverines might be able to exploit?

They’re kind of a slow starting team a decent bit of the time. So if Michigan can get the jump on them right away, that might be an issue. But if Quinnipiac comes out strong then it should be able to hold through the rest of the game.

Last question, what’s your prediction for this game?

Looking at last year, there’s definitely a bit of a redemption arc with the Bobcats this year. That’s what some of the guys were talking about Monday. They want to beat this team. They want a do-over of last year. I think that’s a big thing — they’re looking to come in and beat Michigan after the embarrassing loss that they had last year.