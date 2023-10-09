Don’t let the last five minutes fool you.

For 55 minutes out of the total 60 in the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s Sunday game against No. 18 Providence, Michigan graduate goaltender Jacob Barczewski showed why the Wolverines picked him up from the transfer portal.

Between emphatic kick-out saves from the top of the crease, convincing blocker stops and strong flashes of the glove, Barczewski’s play radiated confidence.

“He was outstanding,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I feel bad for him the way we finished and kind of left him out to dry, and we will learn from that. He gave us a chance all game.”

And for the first half of the game, Michigan built off the chance Barczewski gave it.

The Wolverines scored early and often to start the game. Sophomore forward Gavin Brindley and sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey added two goals for the Wolverines before five minutes had even elapsed.

While Michigan generated an abundance of scoring opportunities early on, these goals were also followed by a series of penalties that could have quickly squashed any gained momentum. The previous game proved that penalties can lead to Providence goals as it tied that game at one off a powerplay goal.

However, Barczewski dominated in the ensuing penalty kills. Providence generated high-danger scoring opportunities in both its power-play opportunities, crowding the crease with Friars and shooting pucks through traffic. Yet, he tracked pucks well and kept his rebounds to the outside, preventing Providence from scoring early on.

Although Michigan’s penalty kill certainly struggled later on in the night going 0-for-2 in the second half, Barczewski came up large and protected the lead in moments when the game was still competitive. Seeing as the Wolverines went on to score three consecutive goals after Providence’s first, these saves were critical to the team’s ability to build a lead.

While Barczewski played strong, he had plenty of help. Michigan’s defensive unit stood tall in the first half as well, neutralizing offensive opportunities through hard checks along the boards.

“Overall I thought the guys played really well in front of me tonight,” Barczewski said. “They kept guys on the outside and made things easy for me all game long. Big credit goes out to the (defensive core) and the forwards coming backtracking through the middle.”

Barczewski looked in sync with his teammates for the majority of the night, handling pucks behind the net and working with the defense on whether or not to freeze pucks.

And Michigan’s strong collective effort on defense is what made its collapse at the end so shocking.

In the last five minutes of the game, Providence went on to score three unanswered goals, pulling the game within one, 5-4. Barczewski allowed three times as many goals in a span of four minutes than he did the rest of the game.

While those late third-period goals certainly undermined the rest of his stellar play, only one of these goals came at even strength; one of the goals came on the power play and another goal came after Providence pulled its goalie.

Not to mention, two of those goals came off of either a Friar’s breakaway or an open forward alone in the slot — both of which reflect trends of broader defensive breakdowns by the team as a whole. While Barczewski played a part in this breakdown, he was by no means the cause of it.

If anything, his stellar play in the beginning allowed the Michigan offense to find its legs long enough to put the game out of reach in the first place. So while the last five minutes of play certainly undermined Barczewski’s performance, the rest of his play still propelled the team to victory.

If the Wolverines hope to build off their success moving forward, Barczewski will have to channel the success he found in the first 55 minutes of the game.

And if he can harness that success, Michigan’s defense has room to follow suit — creating an imposing defensive threat.