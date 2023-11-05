With six and a half seconds left on the clock, graduate transfer goaltender Jake Barczewski sat in his crease frozen in disbelief.

The Wisconsin goal horn reverberated throughout the arena. Flashing red lights decorated the ice in celebration. Badger nation ‘jumped around’ the way it knows best. A buzzer-beater transformed Barczewski’s nightmare into a reality as No. 5 Wisconsin outlasted No. 4 Michigan to win the game 2-1 and sweep the series.

It would be easy to attribute the loss to a difference in goaltending. After all, Saturday’s game was decided by one goal, and each netminder turned in a strong performance to give their team a fighting chance. Since Barczewski gave up more goals, he left the goaltending duel with the loss.

Such a conclusion, however, does not accurately reflect the events of the game.

In a game centered around goaltenders and defense, the Michigan netminder stepped up for the Wolverines on numerous occasions, notably on an early first-period penalty kill. With the Badgers threatening up the middle, and Wisconsin fans roaring in the background, Barczewski turned in a difficult toe save from the top of the crease to prevent the Badgers from gaining the lead. He then followed up the save with a kick save on the rebound.

Even after Wisconsin scored off a power play later on, Barczewski did not lose focus nor let the Badgers break the game wide open. Instead, he remained dialed in.

“(Barczewski) is a stud,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said. “I think he really kept us in it. He made some saves early on and throughout the game that were just unbelievable.”

Barczewski recorded 23 saves by the end of the second period, including a series of stops through traffic and mini-breakaway attempts up close. With Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan producing 21 saves of his own, it appeared that the game would be decided by defense and goaltending. Which goaltender rises to the occasion to make the extra save and propel their team to victory?

The events that took place in the third period rendered this question obsolete.

Factors outside of goaltending had the biggest impact on the ensuing loss. Between a Michigan goal waved off by the referees, a failed coach’s challenge and a delay of game penalty, the Wolverines were effectively put on their heels and they never recovered.

A game that once appeared to be a goaltender duel became a footrace in the span of a period, and the score of the game reflected that shift.

“I thought we deserved more,” sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty said. “I thought we were the better team tonight, but the best team doesn’t always win.”

Even though Barczewski gave the Wolverines a chance to win throughout the contest, his strongest efforts still fell short of the night’s ultimate goal. That shortcoming gave room for Wisconsin to both beat the buzzer and Michigan in the last six seconds of the game.

Although the Wolverines succumbed to the Badgers in this series, Barczewski’s performance provides reason for optimism in future matchups against Wisconsin and other Big Ten opponents.

At least, Seamus Casey seems to think so:

“As long as he keeps playing like that, and we can get our feet under us and string together some good weekends, I think we’re going to be real dangerous,” Casey said.

Whether this proves true moving forward has yet to be seen. But Saturday in Madison, Barczewski’s efforts — while admirable — still fell short.