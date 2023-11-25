With Friday’s opening matchup between the No. 14 Michigan hockey team and No. 17 St. Cloud State scoreless through two periods, the zeroes on the scoreboard weren’t for lack of chances.

The Wolverines finished with 17 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes, while the Huskies boasted 20 of their own. Each team found itself on the power play three separate times.

In a battle between the netminders, graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski stood tall between the pipes through the opening two frames — and the rest of the game — to clinch the shutout in a 2-0 victory for Michigan.

“Barzo was awesome,” sophomore forward T.J. Hughes said postgame. “Obviously, he made a lot of good stops for us and (held) the shutout. It’s really not easy to win, but it helps a lot to win when your goalie doesn’t let in a goal.”

Less than a minute into the game, Barczewski was tested on the penalty kill when junior forward Dylan Duke headed to the box for tripping. Two opening saves set the tone for the rest of the contest, one of which looked like a prime opportunity for St. Cloud State as the puck bounced off the pipe before being deflected out of harm’s way.

The Wolverines struggled against the Huskies’ aggressive forecheck in the first period, turning over the puck and allowing a St. Cloud State shot from the slot early in the game. But Barczewski was prepared, positioning himself perfectly to nullify the chance.

With the game still scoreless just over halfway through the second frame, Barczewski’s composure in goal was put on full display. Peppered with shots as chaos ensued in front of the net, Barczewski continued to come up big for Michigan and protect the clean sheet.

Even when the Huskies went on their third power play of the game directly after, and it seemed like they might finally break through, Barczewski — with the help of strong defensive play in front of him — weathered the storm and remained a reliable presence.

“We counted on him tonight, and he did his job and he was awesome,” Hughes said. “We know we can trust him, and he’s gonna deliver for us. He was huge tonight for us.”

Heading into the third period neck and neck as both teams fought for an advantage, Barczewski’s shutout proved all the more important. Focusing on their offense becomes much easier when the Wolverines can rely on their last line of defense to continue giving them chances to win.

And for Barczewski, the shutout — Michigan’s first of the season and his 50th career win — is also a testament to his personal growth and dedication throughout his hockey career.

“It’s really, really good to see a guy like that get rewarded, because he works so hard and he wants to win every single night,” Duke said. “So I think it just says a lot about his work ethic and what he’s done so far.”

Because of those traits, in a battle between the netminders, Barczewski — and the Wolverines — came out on top.