It feels a bit like Sisyphus, frankly.

Every time senior forward Eric Ciccolini has recovered from an injury throughout his career with the No. 5 Michigan hockey team, he seems to get hurt once again. But despite that adversity, Ciccolini just keeps working to recover, to come back stronger than ever, to push that boulder up the hill once and for all.

After missing two months of the season following a Nov. 17 hit from behind by Minnesota forward Logan Cooley, though, Ciccolini has the boulder perched at the top of the hill for now.

“He’s had a tough career at Michigan just with major injuries, like concussion, shoulder, knee,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Monday. “Hopefully now he’s just laying it all out there and a little bit more healthy and he can just kind of get back to what he is.”

But even before his injury this season, Ciccolini never fully established his presence on this year’s squad.

Prior to his extended absence, Ciccolini managed just three points in 12 games. With two of those three coming in the season opener, those first few months of the year were otherwise quiet. While it’s unfair to say that Ciccolini made no impact, it certainly didn’t show up on the scoresheet.

Maybe — facing the wear and tear of the weekly grind — lasting worries crept in from injuries past. Even a full year removed from the contest with Western Michigan that ended his junior season after just four games, it’s not far-fetched to wonder if that still affected him in his return to the ice.

But Ciccolini maintains that those ailments are behind him.

“I’m all good,” Ciccolini said after Saturday’s win over Wisconsin. “I just keep going.”

And with the injuries in the past, Ciccolini is bursting to life — to the tune of two goals and two assists this past weekend, doubling his season point total.

“What he did last weekend is kinda what you’d expect,” Naurato said. “(He’s) physical, uses speed, but he’s got a nose for the net too. And he can make plays.”

Friday night, Ciccolini put that playmaking ability on full display. On the Wolverines’ first goal of the night, he crashed the slot and put a shot on net that senior forward Nick Granowicz finished off for his first goal since the season-opener. On their sixth and final goal, he broke through multiple Badgers to enter the offensive zone before finding freshman forward T.J. Hughes. Hughes promptly drove deep and passed the puck to sophomore forward Dylan Duke, who finished off the goal.

Then on Saturday, Ciccolini showed that nose for the net with the first multi-goal game of his career. Twice, he centered himself perfectly to collect rebounds and put them in, capitalizing on Michigan’s constant offensive pressure.

“(It) feels good to score again,” Ciccolini said. “I thought our line had been good all weekend so they helped me out with that.”

By acknowledging his line’s success on the weekend, Ciccolini gets at the importance of his own performance as well. Whether it’s him, Granowicz or freshman forward Jackson Hallum driving the line’s offensive success, that depth scoring is something that the Wolverines have sorely lacked at times this season, and something that bodes well for them down the stretch.

Granted, Wisconsin isn’t the strongest competition. As the Big Ten’s clear bottom feeders, the Badgers don’t put up the same resistance as most of Michigan’s other opponents. But finally back on the ice once again, maybe that’s exactly the jumpstart that Ciccolini needs.

Because with the burden of his injuries lifted for now, Ciccolini can finally just play his game.