On Friday night, with eight minutes left and the Michigan hockey team down five goals in one of its most important games of the season, graduate captain Nolan Moyle stood up on the bench during a media timeout and commanded his teammates’ attention.

“I was just trying to send the message that there’s eight minutes left in this game, at least just start to send a message because we play tomorrow,” Moyle said postgame. “Be smart, the game started to get chippy there. … But, just a reminder that we play tomorrow.”

His speech could only make so much difference already down five goals, but following the 7-2 collapse, Moyle sat on a couch in the interview room, staring directly down at his hands and stretching while waiting to speak. His interview was brief, routine and somber, but at no point did Moyle look dejected. Instead, his focus was on the exact same thing it had been on in the huddle: “tomorrow.”

“We’ve just got to be better,” Moyle said, something he repeated four times throughout the interview.

Saturday, in another high stakes matchup, the Wolverines stuck to Moyle’s words. Their compete, defense and pace returned to its high standard and they skated off with a 4-2 victory predicated on self-reflection. And for Moyle, that sort of leadership — the type that forces his team to “look in the mirror” — is his most important role.

Moyle isn’t — and has never been — a dynamic scorer or flashy skater for Michigan. He has three points on the season and only one goal. But his greatest strength is his calming presence both on the ice and the bench.

On a team full of immense talent and future professionals, Moyle’s role is to set an example. And he does that not by scoring or tearing up the stat sheet, but by grinding opponents down. He hits hard, he gets to the net, he draws penalties and he rarely makes mistakes doing so.

“You can say all the right things, but unless you go out and execute and back it up with your actions, it doesn’t really mean anything,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said after Saturday’s win. “I think Nolan really backed it up tonight.”

Moyle thrives in situations that call for an even temper and smart hockey. That’s why he’s a mainstay on the penalty kill and frankly, it’s why he’s the captain. Right now, that even-keeled manner is exactly what the Wolverines need to emulate.

Their past seven series have been rollercoasters of up-and-down play, and they need consistency over anything else. Moyle’s role is to demonstrate what that looks like. Not by scoring a hat trick, or by taking 20 shots, but by bringing intensity and raising his voice when it’s required.

“He can back it up with his play,” Naurato said. “He’s trying to go out and do what he does, you know, block a shot, win a race, score a goal at the net front, to where he can add value and his voice holds more weight.”

On Saturday, Moyle backed his voice up with his play, although the scoresheet won’t reflect it. Shorthanded after his team took a five-minute major, Moyle poked the puck loose in his end on the penalty kill, raced up the ice on a breakaway and was dragged down just before he shot. The play resulted in a 4-on-4, killed the Buckeyes’ momentum and just a minute later Michigan scored.

Michigan is the youngest team in all of college hockey, and currently its top three lines feature no upperclassmen. Moyle is the only player with four-and-a-half years of collegiate experience, and he’s spent this one inhabiting a familiar position. He’s an unselfish grinder and as a leader, that play style can kickstart his young team.

“He doesn’t talk just to talk,” Naurato said. “When he talks it means something.”

It must have meant something last Saturday. And for the rest of the season, his voice will have to continue to motivate the Wolverines.