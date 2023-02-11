EAST LANSING — Fifteen minutes into the second period on Friday, Adam Fantilli, with his helmet and gloves thrown off, made his way back to the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s bench.

After swinging gloveless at No. 15 Michigan State defenseman Nash Nienhuis, the freshman forward earned himself a two-minute minor for roughing, a five-minute major for fighting and a game disqualification.

And just like that, Fantilli’s night — and his chance to play in Saturday’s Duel in the D against the Spartans — ended on the spot.

“He’s obviously a hell of a talent, hell of a player,” graduate forward Nolan Moyle said of Fantilli. “Obviously, it’s a big hole to fill.”

As the Wolverines have blazed their way to a 7-2 record to start the second half of the season, Fantilli has catalyzed that run more than anyone else. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 2.33 points per game, won National Player of the Month honors in January and drives a red-hot top line alongside freshman forward Gavin Brindley.

And Friday night, for 35 minutes at least, it was more of the same.

Scoring Michigan’s second goal of the game in its 4-2 win, Fantilli drove deep in the slot and rocketed a wrister top-shelf, easily beating Michigan State goaltender Dylan St. Cyr. He then earned a secondary assist on Brindley’s first goal of the night, cycling the puck with junior defenseman Steven Holtz, who soon found Brindley across the ice in front of a wide-open net.

Once Fantilli’s fight removed him from the contest, the constant, oppressive offensive zone pressure that the Wolverines displayed in the first period slowed. And while having just four skaters on the ice for plenty of the remaining game didn’t exactly make sustaining that pressure easy, there was a noticeable difference without Fantilli on the ice.

“All of a sudden we have three penalties, and Adam gets kicked out,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “That just completely changed the game.”

But because Fantilli earned himself a game disqualification — not just a game misconduct — it doesn’t just affect Friday’s game, it affects Saturday’s too. So playing without him in the biggest Duel in the D in years, the Wolverines have big shoes to fill — just as Moyle said. But he’s still confident that they can do so.

“I’m confident in our group,” Moyle said. “I think guys are gonna step up, and I think we’ll be good.”

Unlike the first four months of the season though, the Wolverines have a new face to turn to in order to fill that hole — freshman forward Frank Nazar III.

Playing in his first game of the season following a lower-body injury, Michigan tasked Nazar with centering the third line. With Fantilli out for Saturday’s game, though, the Wolverines may already need him to take on a top-six role. No one can be expected to entirely replicate Fantilli’s production, but doing so likely starts with Nazar.

But in as tight a Big Ten as ever, with the in-state rivalry as close as it’s been in years, the Wolverines need all hands on deck to sustain the heater they’re on.

Without Fantilli available on Saturday after Friday’s altercation, the Wolverines lack the hand that’s guided the way.