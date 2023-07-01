This article was updated July 1 at 2:45 p.m. to include details on Adam Fantilli’s contract.

The biggest will-they-won’t-they since Ross and Rachel has officially come to a head. After being drafted third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, forward Adam Fantilli signed his three-year entry-level contract, ending his collegiate career with the Michigan hockey team.

By the numbers

According to contract tracker PuckPedia, Fantilli’s contract pays him $855,000 base salary and a $95,000 signing bonus per year. Additionally, he can earn up to $3.2 million more in performance bonuses. Both his total salary and his performance bonuses are the highest figures among all entry-level deals for Michigan clients represented by Fantilli’s agent, Pat Brisson.

Fantilli is the fourth player from the 2022-23 Michigan roster to leave early, following sophomores Luke Hughes and Mackie Samoskevich plus junior goaltender Erik Portillo to the professional ranks.

After winning the Hobey Baker Award as a freshman — the third Wolverine to ever win the award — Fantilli became the first one-and-done since forward Kyle Connor left after the 2015-16 season. Since then, 13 first-round picks have played another season in Ann Arbor, including 2017 draftee Josh Norris, who left midway through the 2018-19 season.

As gained attention at the NHL Draft, Fantilli will be the fourth Michigan hockey alum to play for the Blue Jackets. He joins forward Kent Johnson and defensemen Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg.

The decision

After winning college hockey’s highest honor and scoring at a blistering 1.81 points per game, Fantilli had nothing left to prove as an individual in the NCAA. So what took him so long to sign?

Well first, July 1 was the first day Fantilli could actually sign — it’s the day the 2022-24 NHL season officially begins. But on the general sense of patience exuded by Fantilli and, by extent, his family — that’s been a core trait of Fantilli’s business decisions. When Fantilli’s college commitment ability opened up back in August 2021, he waited nearly the whole month to finally announce a decision. He also deliberately chose to take the USHL development path because it offered more options to pursue his future.

Ahead of the draft, Fantilli made it clear that he hadn’t made up his mind about the 2023-24 season. Even when his dream team, the Blue Jackets, snagged him at third, Fantilli held firm.

“Development camp’s next week and I’m sure I’ll be able to talk to management there,” Fantilli said Wednesday after being picked. “… And then talk to the people around me and we’ll see what the plan is.”

But Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen had thoughts that were a bit more revealing:

“He won the Hobey Baker in his first year and produced with almost two points per game, played in the Men’s World Championships, played in the World Juniors, and he’s ready for the next challenge,” Kekalainen told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s something that we’re going to talk about with him, but obviously we’re going to take his thoughts into consideration and listen to them very carefully. But we feel he’s ready.”

Fantilli is a huge asset for the Blue Jackets, a team in dire straits for a top-line center. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reported Friday night that Fantilli had productive talks with Kekalainen and his agent, Pat Brisson of Creative Artists Agency.

That name should sound familiar. He’s the father of former Michigan player and Vegas first-rounder Brendan Brisson, who played two seasons in Ann Arbor before heading to the AHL.

While Pat didn’t negotiate for his own son, he did represent a laundry list of high-end Wolverines: Matty Beniers, Owen Power, Thomas Bordeleau, Hughes, Portillo and Samoskevich. Needless to say, he’s familiar with what an extra year of development at Michigan can do for a player.

But Fantilli’s a special case — win the Hobey as a freshman special — and the maize script jersey ran a little too small for the massive talent in his game. He had nothing left to prove short of a national championship, which the Wolverines failed to capture despite an opportunity at the Frozen Four this past season.

The aforementioned triumvirate between Fantilli, Pat Brisson and Kekalainen resulted in Fantilli packing his bags for Columbus, which seemed the likely option from the moment he got drafted. After all, it was quite literally the franchise he wanted to pick him.

Where does this leave Michigan?

Besides the obvious purely skill chasm that Fantilli’s departure leaves behind, this also affects Michigan’s depth at an inopportune time. NCAA rosters — including the Wolverines’ — are all but finalized by July 1.

Right now, Michigan has enough centers on its roster to field a competent team. With a healthy offseason, sophomore forward Frank Nazar III can be expected to take 1C duties. Sophomore forward T.J. Hughes is already experienced at 2C. Then between the incoming freshmen, transfers and returners, there are plenty of bottom-six options.

But the sparsity of top-six center depth presents a problem.

The immediate thought is that Michigan could make up for Fantilli’s loss with a transfer. Names like former Northeastern forward Jack Hughes (obligatory not that Jack Hughes) and former Cornell forward Jack Malone are both highly skilled, drafted players who are stuck in transfer portal limbo.

However, getting a transfer to pack up and join the roster isn’t that simple. Players can commit any time out of the portal, but they must make it through admissions and pass compliance checks before the season. Those are big hoops to jump through at the last possible minute.

But the Wolverines could also take another avenue: good old fashioned recruiting.

While most prospects have decided their 2023-24 plans by now, there’s one notable prospect who is still looking for a home next season. That is Belarussian right-shot defenseman Artyom Levshunov, who could find a home on the Michigan blue line. College hockey insider Mike McMahon reported that Michigan, Vermont and Michigan State were recruiting Levshunov as of June 27.

Levshunov is no Fantilli, but he’s nothing to scoff at. He’s a quick skater who can facilitate on the offensive end. Most of his skills are above average, especially against NCAA comparisons. He’s expected to be one of the first defensemen off the board at the 2024 NHL Draft.

His addition would cause a bit of a positional imbalance on defense, however, putting 11 skaters at that position. That means at least four defensemen could find themselves healthy scratched on game day. Similarly, Levshunov doesn’t solve the top-six center dilemma.

However, Levshunov helps raise the overall skill at the position, especially at the right side. Michigan’s right side projects to be composed of sophomore Seamus Casey, senior Steven Holtz and sophomore Johnny Druskinis, unless lefty junior defenseman Ethan Edwards plays on his offhand. Michigan coach Brandon Naurato is a sucker for depth, and Levshunov provides that in spades. Elite players, regardless of position, make teams better.

No matter the method, Michigan has a spot to fill on its roster. Carrying just 26 players at the moment, Michigan has options. They won’t be as good as getting Fantilli for a second season, but that’s the price elite programs pay when they build around elite players.