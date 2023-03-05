It’s not often that a hockey game comes down to a duel between two skaters.

A goaltender battle, sure. But a mano-a-mano encounter like the one that took place between freshman forward Adam Fantilli and Wisconsin forward Mathieu De St. Phalle on Saturday is a rare sight.

For 58 minutes, Fantilli and De St. Phalle traded blows, recording a hat trick and three points, respectively. But thanks to a go-ahead goal by graduate forward Nolan Moyle, the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (22-11-3 overall, 12-10-2 Big Ten) pulled away from the Badgers (13-23, 6-18), 7-4, in the final minutes to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

“I’m really happy with the individual success,” Fantilli said. “But obviously, the two wins are the biggest part of the weekend, right? We’re trying to win a championship here.”

And while Moyle’s goal gave them that second win of the weekend, Fantilli put the Wolverines in position to win in the first place.

Led by Fantilli, Michigan came out of the gates hot. Following a three-minute stack of high-quality shifts, Fantilli found sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich on the rush. Samoskevich then fed freshman forward Rutger McGroarty cross-ice, allowing him to score on a wide-open net.

Yet De St. Phalle quickly recreated his performance that gave Michigan hell on Friday night, in the process also recreating the close game that ensued. After blocking a pass to keep the puck in the offensive zone, he located forward Cruz Lucius with a high-pressure, cross-ice assist on the power play to tie the game.

“They’re just good players,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said of Lucius and De St. Phalle’s line. “They possess the puck, they make plays in tight areas with no space and they can all score.”

But if he wasn’t on the ice, De St. Phalle couldn’t make that impact on the game. So starting seven seconds after De St. Phalle went to the penalty box for hooking with 6:24 left in the second period, Fantilli took over.

Within just seven minutes of game time, Fantilli scored three unanswered goals. First pinballing a power play goal off Badgers defenseman Luke La Master outside the right dot, then cleaning up a rebound and finally firing a deep wrister from the right point, he single-handedly built the Wolverines a 4-1 lead.

“If you watch those goals, like even Adam’s third one, it’s a high end shot from outside the top of the circle — those shouldn’t go in,” Naurato said. “But every guy on that line won a race or a battle before that. They’re playing the right way and getting rewarded for it.”

Perhaps resting on the laurels of Fantilli’s hat trick for a moment, though, Michigan gave Wisconsin ample opportunity to badger its way back into the contest — and De St. Phalle took it. Scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the series within a five-minute span, he brought the Badgers within one entering the second intermission.

“(De St. Phalle) always found himself around the net, in the right spots,” Fantilli said. “The puck found his stick and it found the back of the net.”

Still riding the momentum that De St. Phalle provided after the break, Wisconsin soon completed the comeback. Three minutes into the third period, forward Carson Bantle finished off a rebound in front of the net to even the contest at four goals apiece.

But with neither star able to break through again in the next 15 minutes, the Wolverines had to turn to someone else to break the stalemate. So they turned to Moyle.

Switching late-game onto the same line with freshman forward Frank Nazar III for the first time all year, Moyle drove to the net while Nazar sent a backhand pass in his direction. He quickly lifted the puck just over the glove of Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe to give Michigan the lead for the last time — before it added two more goals to ice the victory.

“Maybe it’s just our team,” Naurato said. “… It’s not good for my blood pressure, but we’re finding ways to win. We just beat them by three goals, so it’s positive. I don’t care if it’s 3-0 or 7-4.”

Despite winning by three goals, it’s not exactly an encouraging sign that it took the Wolverines 58 minutes to get there against the last-place Badgers. But under the bright lights of the postseason, to win those tight games, the biggest stars have to shine even brighter.

By outshining De St. Phalle — Wisconsin’s leading goal-scorer — and his stellar performance, Fantilli did just that. In the process, he also added yet another bullet point to his growing resume for the Hobey Baker award.

But more importantly for Michigan, he kept it advancing forward. In the postseason, that’s what matters most.