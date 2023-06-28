NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s hard to get a hockey player’s candid thoughts after they get selected in the NHL Draft. Every player wants to make a good impression with their new boss, sharing their excitement to put on that club’s jersey. Most of them are just excited at the thought of achieving their professional aspirations.

Adam Fantilli was no different when the Columbus Blue Jackets drafted him third overall. As the Michigan hockey team’s star forward crossed the draft stage, an ear-to-ear grin filled his face. That came even after he fell a spot from his projected second overall ranking.

“I was having a lot of fun up there,” Fantilli said after being picked. “It’s good to know that there are a lot of Michigan guys where I’m headed. It’s gonna be really cool.”

But Fantilli really meant it — and he’s got the receipts to prove it.

Back in May, the NHL’s media team shot B-roll at Yost Ice Arena ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. As the second-ranked prospect in North America, the crew knew that most teams wouldn’t get the chance to even consider drafting him.

So they gave Fantilli a prompt: Who do you want to be drafted by?

“This might be a little unorthodox but the team I would want to go to is the Columbus Blue Jackets,” Fantilli told the NHL crew. “I think it would be a great spot — got a lot of Michigan alumni there, a lot of great guys to learn from. I’d be so honored and grateful to be picked by them.”

On draft day, that dream came true. Anaheim took a leap on Swedish forward Leo Carlsson at No. 2, and that left Fantilli for the Blue Jackets to claim. They emphatically did so, making him the fourth Michigan player in their organization.

It’s easy to see why. Hobey Baker winner, World Junior gold medalist, NCAA Freshman of the Year, Big Ten champion — Fantilli’s list of accolades is impressive alone. He’s a franchise center Columbus can immediately use, one they couldn’t pass up.

He’s likely to fit in the locker room, too. With Michigan alums Zach Werenski, Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg on the roster, there’s no shortage of Wolverines that Fantilli already shares a bond with. That should aid his transition, even in a city that’s not too keen on his college choice thanks to its Ohio State campus.

“I’m gonna have to take some advice from the guys who have already gone through it and see how they handled it,” Fantilli said of playing pro hockey in the Buckeyes’ hometown.

In Columbus, Fantilli could find himself nestled between the likes of Johnson, forward Johnny Gaudreau or forward Patrik Laine. Gaudreau in particular could be a good fit, as he shares similar traits — small size, quick feet and tenacity — with Fantilli’s current linemate Gavin Brindley.

But in order to play him, Columbus needs to sign Fantilli to a contract. When exactly that will happen remains an open dialogue.

Right now, Fantilli has two choices: run it back at Michigan or sign an NHL contract. All offseason, he maintained that his decision hinges on the conversations with his future front office. His tune didn’t change after the Blue Jackets drafted him.

“Development camp’s next week and I’m sure I’ll be able to talk to management there,” Fantilli said. “… And then talk to the people around me and we’ll see what the plan is.”

Columbus being his dream destination might change the calculus, though, as do the recent transactions that the Blue Jackets have made in order to contend next season. He’s an elite center who can instantly make a difference, and Columbus is starved for Grade-A talent.

From Fantilli’s personal perspective, it’s a perfect fit due to its proximity to his parents. His father even got emotional at the pick, though some of that likely came from the general fact that his son was drafted. Still, it made for an endearing moment.

“I wouldn’t be sitting in front of you guys if I didn’t have them,” Fantilli said. “They mean the world to me, so the fact that (my dad) was emotional gets me a little emotional.”

He could give his family more to celebrate soon, namely in the way of NHL debuts. Realistically, Fantilli has little left to prove in the NCAA after his Hobey Baker-winning campaign, and going to the NHL makes sense for many reasons.

Even so, Columbus might not want him to join just yet, waiting until they can build a more competitive group around him. It’s unlikely, but it’s an option Fantilli will discuss with Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen next week.

Whether he stays or goes doesn’t change Fantilli’s excitement to be a Blue Jacket. It’s real, and it’s something for fans in Columbus to get excited about for the future. Just when that future takes place, though, could decide whether Michigan fans feel the same way.