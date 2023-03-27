ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Just moments after Adam Fantilli scored the biggest goal of the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team’s season up to that point — to tie a Regional Final that seemed to be careening away from the Wolverines’ grasp — the official NCAA Ice Hockey account tweeted a video of his goal with the caption: “WHO ELSE BUT FANTILLI?!”

And the answer should have been obvious — no one.

At this point, it’s almost impossible to say anything new about the freshman forward because anything that might need to be said is already obvious through his play. But on Sunday — with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line — Fantilli put the game on his stick and kept Michigan alive long enough for it to rescue itself in its 2-1 overtime victory over No. 2 seed Penn State.

“He’s big time. He hands down should win the Hobey Baker,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He’s been a huge part of our team, even him and (freshman forward Gavin Brindley) as basically seniors in high school, like 18-year old kids. Just the maturity that they’ve shown from the beginning of the year till now.”

But even outside of who he has been all season long, in a one game sample size, Fantilli came up in the biggest possible way.

For most of the Wolverines’ night, nothing they did could phase Penn State’s goaltender Liam Souliere. Fifty-two minutes, three-and-a-half power plays and 37 shots weren’t enough to even the contest. And Fantilli himself counted himself among the near misses. As a power-play one-timer bounced just wide off of his stick, Michigan was running out of chances.

“It was pretty funny, he looked at me because he missed a one-timer on the power play before and he said, ‘I’m getting one here,’ ” graduate forward Nolan Moyle said. “… His play speaks for itself.”

On a set piece with a man advantage, Fantilli had the opportunity to make a statement, and his next shift acted as a megaphone.

With less than a minute left on a powerplay in the 52nd minute, Fantilli drifted down below the right circle, found a rebound and fired a perfectly placed puck top shelf over Souliere’s hunched shoulders.

“We were drawing up set plays for our power play and me going down and hitting Mackie (Samoskevich) there was something that was big for us,” Fantilli said. “Rutger (McGroarty) got a whack on it, I got a whack on it, and it ended up going in.”

And in many respects, it was nothing special for Fantilli. It was one of 29 goals this season, and one of many scored in almost the exact same fashion, with the exact same shot, in the exact same position. But the stakes set it apart.

Neither age, nor relative tournament inexperience mattered. The Wolverines needed a hero, and Fantilli wore the cape.

“I think it’s just being poised, being calm, cool and collected in those situations,” Fantilli said. “I don’t know, it’s something that just comes with repetition and being in situations like that. … Confidence is something that grows with success, and I think that’s something that’s happened for our entire team.”

Fantilli has been Michigan’s superstar all year. He’s the Wolverines’ leading scorer, their main offensive weapon and he has won game after game for them. He’s had eight four-point games, he scored five goals in the Big Ten Quarterfinal series against Wisconsin, but on Sunday, he only needed to notch one goal to prove his point.

The stakes didn’t change the fact that Fantilli is his team’s star.

Because when the Wolverines needed someone clutch, who else would it have been but Fantilli?