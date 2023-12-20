There’s an old adage that says you can be ‘a jack of all trades, but a master of none.’ It’s a saying that makes sense in theory. After all, it’s difficult for an individual to express interest in a variety of fields and excel in each of them.

Unless, of course, you’re T.J. Hughes.

A Hamilton, Ontario native, Hughes is known for his love of the game — any game. It could be soccer, hockey, badminton, lacrosse or any other sport under the Canadian sun. You name it, Hughes loves to play it. Indeed, he has played it at some point in his athletic career and achieved great success in the process.

But his journey to the Michigan hockey team doesn’t begin with other sports. Let’s start from the very beginning.

It all started at the age of two. Before each of her children entered school, T.J.’s mother, Lisa, brought them to a parent-taught ice skating session. For T.J., the popular Canadian pastime required a brief learning curve. Slipping and sliding around the ice, he had to copy the motions of older kids to find his footing.

It’s fair to say it didn’t take him long. By the age of three, toddler T.J. was not only skating on two feet, but doing so with a stick in his hands. His parents entered him into a miniature hockey league, and thus his athletic story began at just three years old.

Courtesy of the Hughes Family

“When he was little I tried to buy him trucks and different things,” Lisa told The Daily. “He always wanted the ball.”

T.J. gravitated towards sports at an early age, and the same can be said for other members of his family. Growing up with two older sisters — Vanessa and Olivia — T.J. had built-in teammates from the start.

Courtesy of the Hughes Family

This especially rings true with Vanessa. A collegiate athlete herself, Vanessa played basketball for four years at the University of Waterloo. The two naturally share a competitive edge, and seeing as they are only fifteen months apart, they engaged in a host of family competitions over the years.

From hockey games in the street to soccer scrimmages at the park, the games were never-ending. Vanessa and T.J. even found ways to turn a typical sibling disagreement into a competition.

“We used to have boxing gloves,” Vanessa told The Daily. “We would each take a glove and just fight when we would get upset with each other. It was play fighting, but eventually, he would always win and then I’d get upset. That was kind of the routine that we had.”

The games played inside the Hughes household prepared T.J. well for the sports he played outside of it.

Many competitive athletes specialize in a sport early on. Specialization has its perks as one-sport athletes have the luxury of spending substantial time in their respective fields. T.J., however, took a different approach.

At the ages of nine and 10, T.J. tried his hand at various sports. Some of these held natural ties to ice hockey. Classic stick sports like lacrosse come to mind. Team games like soccer don’t feel far removed either. But once the list begins to include volleyball and badminton, it starts to seem as though T.J. might just be a walking sport himself.

And he found ways to win while doing it. Securing championships in badminton and volleyball, T.J. found success in sports quite different from hockey and became a better all-around athlete because of it.

“When you play a bunch of different sports, I think it always helps in your main sport,” Lisa said. “When you’re doing that cross-training and developing different muscles and different IQs for different sports, I think it always helps you.”

This proved to be true for T.J. — especially as he entered the world of junior hockey. He made the jump to the juniors at sixteen years old, but he didn’t find a permanent hockey home instantaneously. Over the years, he bounced from teams in Caledonia, Brantford and Hamilton before ultimately finding a long-term fit.

That’s where the Brooks Bandits enter the picture.

Courtesy of the Hughes Family

The Bandits are a prominent junior hockey league program based in Alberta, Canada. T.J.’s commitment to the team meant that he had to pack his bags, leave home and make his way out west.

Living away from home is a huge adjustment for many teenagers. However, T.J. handled the transition with grace, and he took full advantage of the change of scenery. Nobody knows that better than Karyn Fanstone.

Fanstone, an athletic therapist for Brooks, was T.J.’s trainer during the three years he played for the program. The two developed a strong friendship during T.J.’s time with the team, and Fanstone became a first-party witness to the growth that eventually led him to Michigan.

Entering Brooks as one of the younger athletes, T.J. was on the quieter side. He put up a healthy 67 combined points in his first two seasons and maintained a strong work ethic. However, his third and final season with the program told a very different story from the rest.

“He came back the third year and was just a phenom,” Fanstone told The Daily. “He was throwing up points like it was going out of style. The part I love is that he still remained that humble, down-to-earth great kid.”

Fanstone’s words weren’t hyperbolic, either. In his last season with Brooks, T.J. amassed 127 points in 60 games. He accumulated 23 points in 11 postseason games later that season, leading his team to a Centennial Cup Championship. He was named the AJHL Top Forward for most goals in the 2021-22 season. The list of accolades could fill the stands of Yost.

Courtesy of the Hughes Family

The craziest part of it all? If you ask him about it, he will mainly talk about his teammates.

“I always give credit to my linemates,” T.J. told The Daily. “We had a ton of chemistry, it was Ryan Mcallister and Devin Phillips … we all had really good numbers and we just gelled so well together. It was really fun to play with them. I think the mixture of that and the confidence we had together and with our team … was a big reason for our success.”

The dominant player on the ice juxtaposed with the humble player off of it creates a paradox of sorts — one that represents T.J. in a much larger way.

One moment, he is a fierce competitor on the ice. T.J. is always finding ways to pose a threat to the defense, whether it be on the powerplay, in the faceoff dot or simple five-on-five play. He holds the second-most points for the Wolverines this season, highlighting his offensive prowess.

But the next moment, off the ice, T.J. maintains a much calmer demeanor. He’s the guy who loves the summer and wants to be out in the sun. Someone who likes to be at the cottage with friends and family and play the guitar. As teammate sophomore forward Jackson Hallum put it, he’s just a “calm, mellow, cool guy.”

It’s fire and ice. He’s got a red-hot passion for sports and finding ways to be the best. He’s also a chill, laid-back person who gravitates toward simple pleasures. T.J. manages to be both at the same time, which creates a multifaceted player who can play any sport and adapt to any situation.

And it doesn’t stop there. In addition to this laid-back demeanor, it’s clear that T.J. pays attention to those around him.

During his time in Brooks, it was a tradition for Fanstone to frame a puck and give it to him after a career milestone. Since T.J.’s third year was filled with success, it became a running joke between the two that she had to give him a puck every few weeks. T.J. didn’t forget the gesture, even years later.

Following his third year at Brooks, T.J. committed to Michigan. He made the jump from the junior to the collegiate level; however, he didn’t leave his Brooks family behind in the process.

T.J. and his family remained in close contact with Fanstone over the past few years, so much so that Fanstone came down to Ann Arbor this November to cheer him on against Minnesota.

“The second night after the game, he had grabbed an official Michigan game puck, and he had signed it,” Fanstone said. “He was like ‘Because you’ve given me so many, I want to give you a puck.’”

The reality is simple: T.J. could be playing volleyball or hockey. He could be working with his athletic trainer or playing basketball with his sisters. He could be winning a championship or fishing with some friends. No matter how big or small the task, he will use whatever skills he needs to adapt to the situation and be successful.

So while the adage claims that it’s impossible to do it all, T.J.’s versatility provides evidence to the contrary.

A real jack of all trades is a master of them all.