It was impossible to script it any better.

Three years removed from his arrival in Ann Arbor, four months following his near-death battle with adenovirus and 10 minutes after his Wolverines had just barely snuck into overtime on a last minute goal — Steven Holtz finally got his moment.

Nine minutes into overtime, freshman forward Rutger McGroarty reversed in the offensive zone and played a puck to the junior defenseman Holtz, who took a step into a shot, loaded a wrister, and rocketed the puck into the top right corner to end the game, 6-5, in overtime.

As Holtz turned around and slowly glided toward the Children of Yost with his arms raised, he seemed almost at a loss for what to make of the moment. But his teammates weren’t. They knew immediately what to do, and as they swarmed, lifted and dog-piled onto Holtz. It was clear the moment wasn’t lost on them.

“It’s kind of hard to believe right?” Holtz said. “It doesn’t really feel like a realistic situation to be honest, it feels kind of like you said, a Hollywood story.”

It wasn’t just that it was Holtz’s first career goal. It wasn’t just that it was an overtime game winner in the playoffs. And it wasn’t just that three months ago Holtz was so sick he couldn’t skate. It was that in one moment, everything that Holtz and Michigan had been through was relieved and replaced with a storybook ending — with a moment of ecstasy

“It’s kind of blacked out a little bit,” Holtz said. “But I mean, it was just an unbelievable moment for myself and for my team. It was a long time coming. … It was just an unbelievable feeling.”

When Holtz returned in early February after 11 weeks spent recovering from his life-threatening illness, coincidentally also playing Wisconsin, he didn’t register a point. But his presence was all the Wolverines could talk about. The game was important and of note, but it was second to Holtz’s emotional return.

“It brings a tear to our eyes just to see him out there and do his thing again, and we missed him so much,” freshman forward Gavin Brindley said Feb. 4. “… It’s like a dream come true for us to see him out there.”

But after that, Holtz returned to his playstyle. As a defensive defenseman, that didn’t garner much attention. His role wasn’t to score, and he didn’t.

He didn’t push up the ice to make plays, or spin around opposing defensemen or make beautiful passes. He played under the radar. He blocked shots and he shut down chances. Holtz’s return had meant a return to his playstyle and a regression from the limelight, but that was exactly what he wanted.

By all means, that was what Holtz expected from himself on Friday.

“I just wanted to keep the puck out of our net,” Holtz said. “(Scoring is) not necessarily my role on this team and I know that. I just wanted to be hard and solid.”

And for 69 minutes that’s exactly what Holtz did. He had blocked four shots, snuffed out the Badgers’ offensive pressure and had even taken a cross-checking penalty while trying to play with a physical edge.

But then, for the first time in his career, he expanded his role.

“I know it’s not necessarily my role here to score goals, but I think the big players step up in big moments,” Holtz said. “Whether it’s me throwing a hit, a stick check or blocking a shot. But tonight, it was scoring a goal.”

Michigan needed someone to step up. Through a thoroughly disappointing three periods, the Wolverines looked overwhelmed and outworked until the last ten minutes of the contest. Just sneaking into overtime, Michigan needed something special to win a game it could’ve lost so many times.

It needed Steven Holtz.

In his postgame press conference, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato seemed almost at a loss for words, before he even spoke, he broke out laughing.

“This game probably summed up our whole season,” Naurato said.

And in many respects, it ended with a full circle moment. Hockey movies always tend to end in overtime with a goal from an underdog. And in its chaotic overtime victory over Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Michigan hockey team got all that and more from Steven Holtz.

Just like a movie.