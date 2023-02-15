In each game that the No. 4 Michigan hockey team plays, there’s a sequence of events that happens so often, it feels almost as if it’s a guarantee in an unpredictable sport — and it always starts, and usually ends with freshman forward Jackson Hallum.

Multiple times a game, Hallum — a third round Vegas Golden Knights draft pick — will collect the puck in his own zone, fly past opposing defensemen with a blazing flash of speed and single handedly build a rush heading into the offensive zone. His top speed is so great that when he has room to sprint, he’s practically unguardable. At times, it can even be comical.

This past Saturday against Michigan State in the ‘Duel in the D,’ there was a moment where Hallum zoomed past every defender to break into the zone, saw no open outlets and thus continued to skate in a semi-circle around the Spartans net and all of their players to the other side of the zone.

“His skating is so elite,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “Like, he might be one of the fastest guys in the NHL when he winds it up.”

But while Hallum’s speed almost always flips the ice, those opportunities have less often turned into goals for his line. His four goals and eight assists on the season are perfectly respectable totals, but the production doesn’t match with how eye-poppingly fast he is.

He has all the talent to be an elite threat, and he shows it in every contest, but there’s one aspect of his development that Naurato thinks could complete his game.

“Stop,” Naurato said. “He’s like a Ferrari with no brakes. Depending on the course that he’s on, it’s unbelievable. If it’s a straightaway, he’s gonna win every race. And he’s gotten way better, but when he really learns to hit his outside edges and control skate, the game will slow down for him. … He needs to slow down.”

It may seem antithetical to ask the fastest player on the ice to slow down, but it’s less about the speed Hallum travels at and more about control. Right now, when he pushes plays up the ice and builds rushes, what’s missing is the finish. Chance after chance gets created, but he’s all too often forced into a low-danger shot or a bobbling pass that diffuses the pressure he’s built.

Naurato wants Hallum to build off of what comes naturally to him — to turn two-dimensional blazing speed into three-dimensional playmaking.

“If you don’t learn to control skate — or get off the wall, or attack middle ice — you’re not going to have success,” Naurato said. “It’s taking the physical skills and then adding that into decision making and situational awareness.”

While there’s still an extra step that Hallum has to take, there are also clearly tools to work with. His presence is dangerous simply because of how quickly he can get to loose pucks and how dangerous he can be when he picks up speed. He wins almost every footrace he’s involved in and builds more rushes than almost any other skater on the team. But combining those talents with control could make his game deadly.

Right now, Naurato feels like Hallum is heading in the right direction.

“Man, he’s gonna be a really good player,” Naurato said. “He wants to learn, he’s a good kid, he probably thinks I’m nuts every once in a while, but like, I know what he can be, that’s why I’m working with him.”

Multiple times each game, Hallum flashes what he could be when he races up the ice. And it’ll take time before the vision of who Hallum can be given his talent is fully realized.

If it ever truly is though, it’d be a scary sight to behold. But blink and you might miss him.