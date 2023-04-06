TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday March 22, 1998, the Michigan hockey team crowded into Yost Ice Arena with an uneasy feeling.

Following a loss to Ohio State in the CCHA Tournament semifinal, the then-30-11-1 Wolverines sat down, awaiting the results of the NCAA Tournament selection show, struck with the feeling that they might not make it in.

“We were sitting around going, ‘Oh my gosh, are we out?’ ” former Michigan captain Matt Herr told The Michigan Daily. “Nobody knew the numbers. The RPI was very young, and there were a lot of other things going on. And we were like, ‘Oh my God, guys, no clue.’ … That was the first year I was at Michigan where I think we were worried about getting in. We had never been worried.”

That scene, in many respects, emblematized what was expected of the Wolverines in the 1998 season. They were expected to be decent, but nothing special. They had simply lost too much in the offseason. Hobey Baker winner Brendan Morrison graduated to the NHL and star forwards Mike Legg, John Madden and Jason Botterill followed suit. Just like that, nine seniors and four of Michigan’s top five scorers from the season before were gone.

“We had lost maybe our best class ever,” former Michigan coach Red Berenson told The Daily. “(In 1997) we had probably the biggest disappointment we’d had also because we were hands down the No. 1 team in the country all season. … You didn’t know what to expect (the next year).”

And entering the 1997-1998 season, those unknown expectations were apparent. The senior class had dwindled to five members, the expectations had evaporated and, on paper, the Wolverines seemed to lack a clear heartbeat. The ‘98 team appeared far removed from its previous campaign. The year before they supposedly had it all — they were a team that lost just four games all season. That team still holds the school record for the most wins. That team, according to popular belief, should have won it all.

But somehow, some way, 25 years ago, in a strange twist of fate, the 1998 team put it all together in the NCAA Tournament and won Michigan’s ninth, and most recent National Championship.

“We just refused to say rebuilding,” former Michigan goaltender Marty Turco told The Daily. “That was just not a word we welcomed — into our vocabulary, into our locker room, into our mindset — and you know, it’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done, seen and participated in in hockey.”

***

Freshman Josh Langfeld carries the puck past center ice at Joe Louis Arena. / Courtesy of Bentley Archive

It was clear what the Wolverines had lost even before the 1998 season started, but less clear to Berenson and Herr was exactly what they had gained. A monster freshman class of 12 joined Michigan’s ranks, and to Berenson and Herr, this was their hope.

Forward Bill Muckalt, Turco and the rest of the small senior class could win games in their own right, but they couldn’t do it alone.

“Red would always talk about how, ‘When you get to Christmas, nobody’s a freshman,’ ” Herr said. “And so we knew that year that we had to turn those freshmen into not-freshmen in October or November if we were to stand a chance.”

The Wolverines’ fate would come down to whether or not their freshmen could be forced into growing up fast. The senior class wasn’t willing to take chances. Berenson immediately brought the freshman class into the fold and trusted them with lots of ice time, so the seniors viewed it as their role to show them the type of discipline and work ethic that accompanied their role. There was an intense understanding that this was the last chance for the seniors, and they refused to be brought down by a lack of buy-in.

“Literally we would be like, ‘Marty, you’ve got to go and make sure these guys aren’t out’ ” Herr said. “‘We were there to win a National championship, it wasn’t good enough to be like ‘Oh we won regionals,’ or ‘We won the CCHA.’ ”

Partly out of necessity, and partly out of an insatiable desire for a National Championship, the seniors forced the freshmen to mature. They checked curfews, a player left the team because he let his goal of med school take precedence and Turco even once drove then-freshman Mike Van Ryn to London, Ontario, and back for him to run inside, hug his grandmother on her birthday and run back out — all because there was an important team meeting that took precedence.

“I wanted (Van Ryn) to be there for his grandma and his family,” Turco said. “But you’ve also got to make some sacrifices. It was just things like that that seemed little at the time, but they’re monumental now looking back with what we were to accomplish because we had just total buy-in from everybody.”

The expectations were made clear, the freshman class had to mature quickly and the seeds of what gave Michigan potential started to shine through.

Muckalt posted 32 goals and 67 points. Freshmen forwards Josh Langfeld and Mark Kosick came into their own and put up 82 points combined. And of course, Turco dominated in net, posting a 2.16 goals against average and becoming the winningest goalie in NCAA history with 127 wins — a record that still stands today.

But at the same time, a winding season didn’t come without its hiccups. Michigan State swept the Wolverines in four games, they lost the Great Lakes Invitational for the first time in 10 years, and in the last 10 games before the NCAA Tournament, they posted just a .500 record.

By March, it was clear that the 1998 team was one that had pieces which could be molded into something much bigger. But as the NCAA Tournament approached, and Michigan fretted whether or not it’d be in it, it didn’t appear to be a project that would be completed that year.

“It was really a piecemeal approach trying to figure out who and what and when and where,” Berenson said. “I don’t know if we ever thought about a National Championship, but as the season wore on you could see we had a team that learned how to play against anybody.”

***

The Wolverines’ fears about not making the tournament proved to be unfounded, and having agreed to host a 1998 regional years ago, they had home ice advantage for the first two games and they slogged past Princeton in a tight 2-1 goalie duel on March 28.

But in the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan started the second period against No. 1 North Dakota down 2-0 to a team that boasted a 20-0-1 record when leading after the first period. The Wolverines also started on a 5-on-3 disadvantage, to boot.

This looked to be the end of the road.

Thirty seconds into the second period however, Turco made a diving paddle save, a penalty killer cleared it and Herr stepped out of the box all alone with a cleared puck sitting in front of him. A moment later, and the game was 2-1. The game went back and forth, North Dakota went up two goals again, but Michigan kept clawing its way back. And with three minutes to go it tied the game at three. Suddenly, Herr found forward Bobby Hayes on a rush, Hayes scored, and the Wolverines completed the comeback to win 4-3.

It was shocking, and undoubtedly, some of it was also a stroke of good fortune. It was part luck that North Dakota’s starting goaltender was out, part luck that the regional was in Ann Arbor and part luck that Herr’s penalty expired exactly at the moment Justin Clark flung a puck up the ice. But in a game of chance, Michigan cashed in on the cards that luck dealt.

“It was, National Championships aside, the greatest game we played,” Turco said. “We weren’t expecting it from just one guy at that point in the season. We knew at the beginning we needed the young guys, and we needed buy-in from everybody. And that game, we had it.”

A week later, after dispatching New Hampshire 4-0 in the Frozen Four, it all came full circle. Against Boston College, just as Berenson had predicted at the beginning of the season, it was the freshmen’s built maturity that won the National Championship. Michigan twice fell behind, and twice, freshman forward Mark Kosick tied the game. Turco made save after save. And then, 18 minutes into the overtime period, Langfeld slid around the net, wired an off kilter shot, and won the National Championship, 3-2 in overtime — and the freshmen had scored all three goals and won the game.

“Just pure pandemonium,” Muckalt said. “For everyone involved.”

***

The 1998 Michigan hockey team poses for a team photo / Courtesy of Bentley Archive

For almost the entirety of that season, a National Championship was not at all something that anyone could have predicted. Anyone on the team will readily admit that it was not the best iteration of the Michigan hockey team from that era. From the outside looking in, it seemed like a project that had just started.

But somewhere along the way, late in the season, the pieces clicked. The freshmen bought in, Turco stood on his head and four monumental wins followed. The Wolverines turned it on and didn’t look back.

“Were we supposed to win it all? No,” Langfeld said. “Were we playing our best down the stretch? Absolutely.”

Bereson agreed with the analysis and took it a step further.

“Like I told the media after the game, let’s face it, Boston College was a better team than Michigan that year,” Berenson said. “And they were in that game. But the best team doesn’t always win.”

In 1997, the Wolverines learned that lesson, and in 1998 they saw the other side. They might not have been the team that was supposed to win, according to metrics, or even Berenson. But they were the team that put it all together for the four games when it mattered most.

This year, a team with an uncanny resemblance to that 1998 team will play in the Frozen Four. Today’s Michigan squad has 12 freshmen playing above their age. Today’s Michigan has Muckalt behind the bench as an assistant coach. And today’s Michigan was supposed to be incomparable to the team it was the year before — yet another team that missed its shot.

But maybe, like that 1998 team, the Wolverines will figure it out. After 25 years of waiting, the 1998 team is eager for someone else to join it.