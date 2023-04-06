TAMPA, Fla. — When Sarah Schadek was 21 years old, her future husband made a decree.

One day, he said, he was going to be the head coach of the Michigan hockey team.

It seems easy to call that shot now. Fast forward a decade or so and Brandon Naurato has outdone himself. He not only led the Wolverines into this year’s Frozen Four under an interim contract, but he also earned the permanent gig with an upcoming five-year contract last Friday to remain their coach for the foreseeable future.

Promise kept.

That doesn’t mean everyone believed in Naurato’s destiny, though. Coaches, teammates, friends — not everyone thought he would get here, much less in his second year of formal coaching experience.

“I met him when I was 19, and every single thing he said he is going to do, he does and he accomplishes,” now Sarah Naurato told The Michigan Daily. “And I guess I just feel like a lot of the doubt probably comes from him taking a different path than most to be the head coach.”

Starting out as a semi-pro hockey player with a penchant for skill development, he turned into an analytics-driven coach that develops meaningful connections with his players. On an unconventional journey, Brandon found a way to navigate toward his dream.

That didn’t make achieving it any easier.

***

Brandon will be the first to tell you — he didn’t take school as seriously as he should have while playing for Michigan from 2005 to 2009. That’s not to say he was a slouch, just that it took him some time to get everything in order.

But what he always excelled at was speaking. Not just talking — throwing out phrases that get from point A to point B in a conversation. Really speaking, and wooing all the teammates, friends and acquaintances that got a chance to listen.

“He’s like a president in that way,” former Michigan teammate Chad Kolarik told The Daily in January. “You get enamored with it and you kind of gravitate toward it.”

Teammates at Michigan weren’t the only ones to notice it. Brandon also wooed his teammate for life with the same charm. He met Sarah as her blind date for a sorority date party his junior year. While Sarah had hesitations about going steady with an athlete that commanded so much attention, that same Brandon way of speaking ultimately won out.

“He was pretty much the same person he is right now,” Sarah said. “He, at the time, loved to be the life of the party. He was really well liked. My friends loved him and we just met and went from there. … The first night he was telling me all about his family and his sister, his brother, his mom and dad. He seemed really genuine.”

They’ve been together ever since.

And with that relationship, Brandon’s life slowed down. He started spending far more time with Sarah. Impressed by her work ethic, Brandon started raising his own standards. She raised them even higher.

“Anything you do, anything you turn in has your name on it, like why not just try your best?” Sarah said. “We took a couple of classes together but it was really only one or two. I guess he was hanging out with me all the time, so there really wasn’t an excuse really not to get stuff done and turned in and all that.”

Whether by demand or by osmosis, Brandon shaped up his act.

“Everything that she’s about — her work ethic, her intelligence and just the type of person she is,” Brandon said. “I think maybe she believed in me and when someone believes in you, you have confidence to do a lot of good things.”

***

Confidence meant chasing his playing career to places like Port Huron and Dayton. Gritty towns. The kind of minor league semi-pro teams that host $1 beer nights and have an equal number of fights in the stands as on the ice. All the while, Brandon stuck to his skill development background, teaching his former teammates and a smattering of pros how to improve their goal-scoring and skating.

But after a couple years of grinding on the ice, those opportunities didn’t have the same allure and Brandon made the choice to hang up his skates in 2012. Throughout his journey, though, his love of hockey meant he wanted to stay involved in the sport. Coaching or management — he didn’t know. Opportunities certainly arose.

Like at Alabama-Huntsville. A middling NCAA Division I team that barely made ends meet, the Chargers offered Brandon a spot as a volunteer assistant coach. Like the board game Life, he had two options: He could take the Huntsville job and grind it out for a decade (or more) before he maybe got a chance to become a head coach. Or, he could stick to the skill development career he had been building all those playing years.

“We were having conversations like ‘Can we even move to Alabama?’ ” Sarah said. “Because we had a bulldog (Hank) at the time that we really didn’t know if he could handle the heat.”

In the end, Hank didn’t have to brave the hot weather. The Chargers opted for a different candidate, and Brandon took it as a sign to stay in Michigan, to build a life for his family while chasing his dream: becoming the head coach of the Michigan hockey team.

“He’s fortunate, for sure,” said TJ Hensick, a former Wolverines teammate, friend and student of Brandon’s skill services. “And I’m sure he’d be the first to tell you that he’s really lucky that he’s gotten to stay locally for his whole career so far. And hopefully he gets to stay there for the rest of it.”

After committing to staying in his home state, his unconventional path began to bear fruit. In 2012, Brandon opened the Detroit branch of Total Package Hockey — a skill development company that specializes in helping Division I prospects reach their potential. At “full force,” as Sarah called it, Brandon poured himself into his work.

All the while, his life with Sarah reached new milestones. In the summer of 2012, they got married. Then they built a house. Had a kid.

Meanwhile, Brandon built a name for himself too. By 2016, the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit sought him out as a development consultant. Two years later, it was the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. All the while, he submitted his analytics work in special features for The Athletic to share his expertise. In the process he carved out his reputation as a development guru. He tracked thousands of goals, sitting over a computer at 5 a.m. noticing trends to teach his clients. All the mythos that surrounded Brandon’s name when Michigan later hired him as an assistant coach in 2021 — that all started soon after he committed to his skill development brand he threw himself into back in 2012.

But that also brought choices — some that could’ve betrayed that promise he made in college.

“The coaching aspect really kind of came later because even when he worked with the Red Wings,” Sarah said. “I remember conversations about, ‘Am I going down a management path? Am I going down a coaching path?’ Really, it was not until the assistant job at U of M came up that he was really pulled enough to the coaching side of things.

“But I just feel like everything he did up to that was just a part of the puzzle for him.”

***

About 15 feet separate the assistant coaches office and the head coach office at Yost Ice Arena. While Brandon was that close to the goal he laid out at the ripe age of 20, he still wasn’t quite there.

Yet again, “divine timing” did the rest. Michigan fired former coach Mel Pearson for his role in misconduct within the program last August, and one of hockey’s most lucrative jobs opened up. Brandon had the inside track, but he still had to interview. While he thought he did well, he still had to wait for the results.

But you know what happened next.

“When we got the news finally … him and his brother (and I) were just pacing and waiting,” Sarah said. “And he just walked in and told us. Everybody was crying and it just feels like it’s supposed to be.

“It just feels written.”

Brandon’s past work made penning that story easier. By helping top NHL prospects like Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Luke Hughes develop as an assistant coach in 2021-22, he more than proved his coaching chops. Even for guys with less eye-popping talent, he made a difference — like teaching Jimmy Lambert how to drop pass or helping others improve their skating posture and ankle flexion.

“He has a phenomenal ability of teaching, and teaching young guys what he’s thinking and relating it to them,” Hensick said. “It’s kind of a hard thing to do. I feel like I understand hockey playing at the NHL level but for me, it’s tough. It’s hard to teach people.”

And whether it was Power or his and Hensick’s 8-year-old sons, Brandon’s ability to boil down complex concepts into absorbable lessons made the difference. Not only did he care about improvement, but he cared about his players.

Like a movie script, the unlikely coach somehow finished his journey. What Brandon told Sarah long before they were married came true.

“Can I say that I expected him to be the head coach at Michigan? Probably not,” Kolarik admitted. “But that’s neither here nor there.”

So nearly 16 years after he set out to become Michigan’s head coach, Brandon is here. Former teammates, coaches and even friends had their doubts — even Michigan waited until he won a Big Ten Championship and made the Frozen Four to lock him into a long term deal.

That hesitation makes some sense. After all, Brandon is the fourth-youngest head coach of all 62 Division I men’s hockey programs. He also has just two years of formal coaching experience, including this season. But in spite of that youth, his effort to chase his dream won out, and he became the Michigan coach he always wanted to be.

Now, all his things are established in the coach’s office at Yost. Brandon’s old winged helmet from when he was a Wolverine, its yellow tape faded; Photos of his kids and family; Even a picture of Hank the bulldog. His office, for the long run.

After an improbable journey from skill coach to head coach, Brandon Naurato reached his dream. Last Friday, Michigan agreed to give him a five-year contract as the Wolverines’ program builder for the foreseeable future.

“The word coach is so encompassing of so many different personality traits,” Sarah said. “And I just feel like everything he’s done has kind of culminated in him being a coach.”

Just like he said he would.