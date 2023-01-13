Just over 100 years ago today, a ragtag group of nine Michigan hockey players competed against Wisconsin in the University of Michigan’s first officially sanctioned hockey game. It was a quaint start for the program, but it kickstarted what would eventually become a long hockey tradition and a multi-million dollar enterprise. Now, a century later with 3,062 games played, 1,763 wins, more than 100 NHL alumni and a record-tying nine national championships, it’s time to look back at 10 of the defining moments in Michigan hockey history.

Jan. 12, 1923: Michigan plays its first official game

After years spent as an “informal” sport played by fraternities and small clubs, hockey was officially designated a varsity sport by athletic director Fielding Yost in late 1922. According to John U. Bacon’s 2001 book Blue Ice, Joseph Barss — a medical student born in British India who spent five seasons as the team’s first coach — was key in convincing Yost to add the team.

In early January, the stage was set for the Wolverines’ first official games to be played against Wisconsin. But according to Bacon, whether or not the game would actually take place was in question until just hours before the event due to abnormally warm weather. The game did end up happening, and more than 600 fans were present at Weinberg Coliseum for the contest. According to a Michigan Daily article published the day after the contest, Michigan’s first official goal was scored by Eddie Kahn 10 minutes into the game, who himself went on to study with Ivan Pavlov (yes, of Pavlov’s dogs) and whose father, Albert, designed the Burton Bell Tower and Angell Hall.

The Badgers forced the game to double-overtime before player Robert Anderson “flipped in the winning counter on a pretty shot,” according to a Daily article. The Wolverines took the inaugural contest, setting the stage for all that followed.

Dec. 1944: Vic Heyliger hired

In 1944, according to the Bentley Historical Library’s Archive of The Daily, the Michigan athletic department declared that hockey was to be suspended due to “reasons of the economy.” But in a surprise move later that year, former Michigan hockey player Vic Heyliger was hired as the Wolverines’ head coach.

Heyliger had compiled an impressive 40-20-3 record as head coach at Illinois. However, his tenure with Michigan got off to an inauspicious start, with the Wolverines managing just three wins in his first nine games. But Heyliger more than turned it around, leading Michigan to historic success and winning a total of six national titles, still an NCAA coaching record.

Mar. 20, 1948: Michigan wins the first Frozen Four, starting era of dominance

In 1948, in the first ever NCAA Hockey Tournament, Michigan was one of four teams selected to the inaugural Frozen Four in Colorado Springs. The Wolverines took care of business, winning 6-4 against Boston College in the semifinal before defeating Dartmouth 8-4 in the title game on the strength of a four goal third period to claim the first championship.

“Wally Gacek again the hero of the evening as he worked the ‘hat trick’ and added three assists for a six point total,” The Daily wrote the next day.

Over the next 16 years, the Wolverines went on to win five more titles in one of the most impressive stretches in college hockey history.

1973: Michigan moves into Yost Ice Arena

Nearly 50 years ago, following the construction of Crisler Center and the men’s basketball team’s subsequent move into it, Michigan hockey finally said goodbye to playing in the Weinberg Coliseum and moved into Yost Ice Arena. Since then, Yost has served as the Wolverines’ home.

Itself being nearly 100 years old, Yost remains one the oldest and most unique college hockey arenas in the United States, affectionately called “the cathedral of college hockey.” But in recent years, there have been many calls for the University to consider renaming it due to its namesake’s racist history.

May 17, 1984: Red Berenson hired

From the Daily. Originally published June 1, 1984.

Following years of stagnation after its last title in 1964, Michigan needed a change behind the bench. It fired head coach John Giordano and hired former Michigan forward, NHL superstar and St. Louis Blues coach Red Berenson.

“I’d like to improve the image of the Michigan hockey team on campus and with the alumni,” Berenson said. “I think that now people will be thinking more highly about the program.”

Berenson accomplished just that, becoming the face of Michigan hockey for the next 33 years and the fourth-winningest college head coach of all time.



Mar. 24, 1996: Mike Legg scores famous “Michigan” goal

From the Daily. Originally published January 13, 1997.

Down 2-1 in the second period of Michigan’s quarterfinal matchup with Minnesota in the 1996 NCAA Tournament, junior forward Mike Legg scored a goal so memorable and so iconic that it has become known simply as “the Michigan” — and it even has its own Wikipedia page. Standing alone behind the Golden Gophers’ net, Legg put his stick nearly horizontal to the ice, popped the puck flat onto his stick-blade and whipped it around in a semicircle behind the net before tucking it into the top left corner.

“I tried it everyday in practice a couple hundred times,” Legg said postgame. “But I had never seen it in a game.”

In the years since, Legg’s lacrosse-like theatrics have inspired more than a few copycats at all levels from kids in their driveways to the NHL and has brought a wave of free publicity for the University.

But most importantly, Legg’s goal sparked a 4-3 comeback victory for the Wolverines, keeping their hopes alive amid their influential tournament run.

Mar. 30, 1996: Michigan snaps 32 year title drought— adds another two years later

From the Daily. Originally published April 1, 1996.

In the semifinal of the 1995 NCAA Tournament, forward Brendan Morrison had a chance to send his team to the championship in overtime. Instead, he hit the post and the Wolverines lost. But just a year later, in overtime in the 1996 National Championship game, Morrison found a rebound in the slot with the chance to make history.

This time Morrison didn’t miss, and Michigan won its first national title in 32 years.

“I’m sick of hearing the rumors that we can’t win the big game,” then-sophomore forward and current assistant coach Bill Muckalt said. “We proved them wrong today.”

And two years later, Muckalt and the Wolverines would prove “them” wrong again, winning yet another overtime thriller. This time it was off the stick of freshman forward Joshua Langfield, to claim the title once again.

“There is nothing like this,” Michigan coach Red Berenson said in 1996. “I’ve been on a Stanley Cup champion, teams that have won big series in the NHL playoffs, and there’s nothing close to this.”

Dec. 11, 2010: Big Chill at the Big House sets a world record for hockey attendance

On Dec. 11, with 113,411 fans in attendance, Michigan faced off against Michigan State for an outdoor game in the Big House. The Wolverines dominated the Spartans in a 5-0 victory, and according to Guiness, the event set the world record for attendance at a hockey game.

Afterwards, Berenson sat down and said simply,

“Pretty good show, eh?”

2013: Michigan joins the Big Ten

Following years in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), Michigan hockey was finally able to join the rest of the athletic department in the Big Ten following the creation of a Big Ten hockey league. The seven team league is now routinely competitive in the national landscape.

The Wolverines have yet to win a Big Ten regular season title, but they have won the tournament twice, in 2016 and again in 2022.

Aug. 2022: Mel Pearson fired, Brandon Naurato era begins

On Aug. 5 2022, the University of Michigan announced its firing of head coach Mel Pearson. Pearson had spent the past five years at the Wolverines’ helm and had guided them to two Frozen Fours in his tenure — although he had been unable to snap the title drought. Following the release of a report alleging multiple instances of misconduct, he was unceremoniously fired.

Just two days later, following a rapid coaching search that included only two candidates, Brandon Naurato was hired. The 37-year old former Michigan assistant coach, former Red Wings player development coach and former Michigan forward was suddenly promoted to the position of interim head coach — just a month and a half before the season started. Entering the position as the third youngest head coach in college hockey, it is now Naurato’s turn to attempt to return the program to its former glory with his data driven approach to coaching.

***

In its 100-year history, Michigan hockey has gone from a collection of nine players selected by tryout to a hub of the NCAA’s premier collegiate talent. It has a rich past and as it turns the corner of a new century, one can only imagine what history remains to be made.