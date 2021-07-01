Mars’s opposition with Saturn hits you in one of the most valued areas of your life: your career. Unresolved issues regarding your work life may once again erupt, and you may want to give in to the anger. Try to take life slowly until you can quell your temper before you unleash all your pent-up rage. When Mars squares Uranus, you may want to break free from your usual routine and relish in freedom from any sort of restriction. Make time for yourself to explore both the physical world and your mental world before you become irritable from feeling restricted.