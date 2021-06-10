You may discover new opportunities under the light of the new moon, so be open to any shifts in your career goals. You will feel more energized than usual when Mars enters Leo, but do not bury yourself in work to repress your emotions. This is a fiery period of time, so you should resolve your frustrations before you explode in anger. You may want to restructure your daily routine when Saturn squares Uranus. Don’t just aim to be more productive, but think about your own mental well-being as well.