Conflict may arise in your home this full moon, so take time for yourself and do not overwork yourself. When Venus squares Neptune, everyone may be on edge, so be careful with others and especially with yourself. Venus’s conjunction with Mercury will lighten the mood, but Mercury retrograde will bring major disorienting change in your life. Now is a great time to revisit any old, unfinished projects and reflect on your career and professional life. This week is difficult for you, but you will be much more clear-headed at the end of the retrograde period.

