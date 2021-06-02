Venus is your sign’s ruling planet, so you should pay extra attention to Venus’s transit this week. You should be open and honest about what you want from your relationships so you and your loved ones can move forward together. Venus then trines Jupiter, which helps you feel supported in your goals with your friends and family by your side. On the same day, the sun’s trine with Saturn keeps you grounded and focused on the present. Friday brings confusion in your academic or professional life, and Saturday prompts you to feel irritable and speak your mind, no matter how difficult it is. The moon moves into your sign at the end of the week, so be sure to take time to rest.

