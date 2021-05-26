Now is the time to pay off any old debts and reconcile any broken promises as the full Moon heralds the end of a cycle. When Venus squares Neptune, you may dive deep into your internal issues, so remember to be gentle with yourself. The mood lightens when Venus forms a conjunction with Mercury, and it is the perfect time to show people that you love them. When Mercury stations retrograde, review your finances and be careful about large purchases. The month ends on a high note, with Mars forming a trine with Neptune, leaving you feeling creative and willing to spread kindness.

