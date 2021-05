The sun’s transit through Taurus for the past several weeks have given you the opportunity to reconnect with your passions. In the final days of Taurus season, the sun’s trine with pluto and the Leo moon will both stimulate your creativity. The sun’s transit into Gemini will imbue you with energy to turn your ideas into active projects. The Saturn retrograde probably won’t have many devastating mental effects, but you may want to be extra careful with your money in the coming months.

Continue reading