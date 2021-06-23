Emotions are running high when the Capricorn moon becomes full, and you need to define your boundaries because you will reach a breakthrough in something you’ve been trying to communicate for a while now. This Neptune retrograde may be beneficial for you as it can inspire creativity. However, you may be prone to forgetfulness at this time, so be sure to remain grounded in reality. Venus’s entrance into Leo gives you the opportunity to rearrange your living space and spend time with your loved ones.