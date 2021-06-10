This solar eclipse is the perfect time for you to be more honest and vulnerable with your loved ones if you have been guarded with them up until this point. You cannot reap the reward of love if you do not first take risks. Romance aside, you may gain more motivation in regards to your career when Mars enters Leo, and these efforts could be recognized. Venus’s sextile with Uranus creates a great opportunity to connect with your loved ones. When Saturn squares Uranus, you may experience changes in your home and private life. This entire week is giving you the chance to uproot all aspects of your life and reach for new heights, but be careful not to overwork yourself.