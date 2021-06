Take a break from your intense introspection and check in on your individual relationships during this eclipse. It is okay to be honest about your struggles with other people, even if you often feel pressured to lighten the mood. Mars will enter Leo and rekindle your adventurous spirit, so enjoy yourself and be carefree. Venus’s sextile with Uranus may boost your creativity. When Saturn squares Uranus, you may want to align your daily routine to better suit your needs.