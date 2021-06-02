When Mercury trines Neptune, you may find yourself revisiting and beginning to heal from your issues with family from the past. You like to repress your emotions rather than truly heal from them, and Venus’s orbit in Cancer encourages you to confront your unresolved issues directly. The mood brightens significantly as the sun trines Saturn and Venus trines Jupiter. Communication becomes difficult when Mercury squares Neptune, culminating into ferocity when an uncomfortable, unforeseen truth is revealed during the Mars-Pluto opposition. Try to be honest and communicate clearly without adding fuel to the fire.

