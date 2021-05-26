The full Moon lands in your sign, and the full Moon will shine on your sign, Sagittarius. The eclipse in your sign indicates a dramatic shift as you let go of the past and find the closure you’ve been trying to find. You may rediscover a forgotten part of yourself, and this may affect your relationships. This is an intense time for you, so make sure you find time to rest. During the Mercury retrograde, you may encounter information that will cause an important relationship to leave or enter your life. Now is a good time to evaluate your communication skills and ensure that your messages are coming across effectively.

Continue reading