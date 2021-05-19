Both the sun-Pluto trine and the Venus-Jupiter trine this week will help ground you ahead of the sun’s transition into Gemini. Take this time to plan for the future and think seriously about what goals you want to achieve before the exuberant air-sign energy distracts you. Now is a great time to meet new people, but be careful of miscommunication when Mercury and Neptune form a square. The Saturn retrograde shouldn’t affect you too much, but be sure that you are being kind when you speak about other people.

Continue reading